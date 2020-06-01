When Justice Is Unjust: The Black Women's Agenda, Inc. Speaks Out On Racial Inequality

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. penned these words in Letter from a Birmingham Jail some 57 years ago. It was a warning that we have yet to heed. When time after time, our system of government fails to exercise its duty fairly and without prejudice, people lose faith in it, and they find other ways to make their voices heard and presence felt.

As people watch the demonstrations protesting the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arberry – and the accompanying civil unrest – many wonder why some protestors are taking the law into their own hands. They should also question why police officers are being allowed to act as judge, jury, and executioner, often with impunity.

Americans should wonder why armed men barging into a statehouse where the legislature is in session is somehow not nearly as threatening or intimidating as young African-American men running in a predominantly White neighborhood or walking home from the store.

As a nation, we should also ask whether those individuals who expressed righteous indignation over the knee Colin Kaepernick took to protest police brutality are equally outraged by the sight of the knee Officer Derek Chauvin pressed into the neck of George Floyd for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Enforcing the law selectively does not promote justice. It incites anger, frustration, and distrust. The Black Women's Agenda, Inc. does not want to restore order. We support creating a new order, one in which no one is under or above the law and justice is meted out in a manner that is equal and humane.

SOURCE The Black Women's Agenda, Inc.