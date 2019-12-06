When Partners Are Seen and Appreciated, Success Follows

If you have heard CEO and Founder Melissa Thompson speak, or read any of the features in Direct Selling News, you know the extent she loves, appreciates, and recognizes her tribe. In almost every partner call, which she holds monthly so she can connect directly with the field, she often reminds partners of how much she values them by sharing something like: "This is not just my company, it's ours. We are building this brand together.'' If you ask any partner their thoughts on what sets BELLAME apart you will undoubtedly hear, "I feel seen here. I know I am important" regardless of their rank in the company. These are Melissa's values in action.

Taking it a step further, BELLAME chooses to use pictures of partners in features on social media rather than models or implementing stock photos. A quick glance at the corporate Instagram and Facebook pages show partners being interviewed every Monday as part of a Motivational Monday series, partner pictures with products (many that are taken professionally at BELLAME'S cost), and partners' own pictures and quotes were even used as part of a lipstick challenge showcasing the colors on multiple different skin tones, ages, and genders.

Put all of this together, and it is no surprise that the company culture at BELLAME is one of diversity, inclusion, appreciation, and love for each other. What we see in response to this is the creation of leaders who inspire, perform and are driven to support and create other leaders as the company continues to grow. It's the perfect recipe for success.

Are you interested in learning more about the culture at BELLAME? Contact your Independent BELLAME Partner or simply go to bellame.com for more information.

hello@bellame.com

833-BELLAME

