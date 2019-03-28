When Seconds Matter, New Crescent JOBOX® Safety Cabinets Provide More Time to Act

In burn tests with exterior temperatures between 1,250 and 1,500 degrees, any cabinet looking for certification has to hold an internal temperature of under 350 degrees for 10 minutes. These new cabinets from Crescent JOBOX maxed out at only 270 degrees.

"Protecting people, products and property was the guiding force behind us as we developed these new safety cabinets," said product manager Sam Samsel. "We looked at the various ways that safety cabinets can fail and developed innovative solutions to those issues. The result is a flammable storage cabinet that's unmatched."

Some highlights of the Crescent JOBOX Flammable Storage Cabinets

Outperformed the leading competitor cabinet by over 100% in an independent UL 10-minute Burn Test

EZ Level™ bolster makes leveling simple and safe

Hi-Viz Safety Information Labels provide a reminder and reference for users to follow proper safety and usage practices

Anti-tip feature on the EZ-Level™ bolster extends the base footprint beyond the width of the cabinet for improved stability

The cabinets come in five sizes and three colors for specific contents. For more, go to www.crescenttool.com/page/flammablestorage.

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, and wheels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy‑duty cutting products and Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. Visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC, headquartered in Sparks, Maryland, is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. Visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

