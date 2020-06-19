When Your Home Becomes Your Office Your Kitchen Becomes Your Coffee Shop & Restaurant

Start your day right with your favorite coffee specialty. The compact JURA ENA 8 offers 10 one-touch specialties that are freshly ground, not capsuled, including espresso doppio and trendy flat white. It features an easy to use, intuitive color display and stunning cylindrically shaped water tank inspired by premium crystal carafes. It comes in three colors, Metropolitan Black, Nordic White and Sunset Red.

A new trend in slow cooking is sous vide, one of 18 one-touch cooking programs on the Fissler Souspreme Multi Pot. A technique widely used in professional kitchens, sous vide creates intense flavors, better texture and tenderness, and reliable results. The versatile Souspreme has additional programs for soups, meats, stews, poultry, eggs, grains, beans, chili, yogurt, dough, cake, fermenting and more – endless possibilities.

Time for an afternoon pick-me-up? Custom brew a pitcher of iced tea with the Capresso Iced Tea Maker. Tea brews over ice into a beautiful 80-ounce glass pitcher, ready for immediate enjoyment. Create your own flavored iced tea with fresh ingredients, or choose from one of 18 included recipes such as Blackberry Hibiscus Iced Tea, Refreshing Mint Green Tea or Fresh Peach Iced Tea.

A simple tool that makes a big difference, the CDN Waterproof Timer (TMW1) can count down 20 seconds for the recommended time for handwashing. This minutes/seconds timer is waterproof, shatterproof, and easy to operate. Its long battery life, sturdy construction and indifference to splashing liquids gives it a big advantage over timer apps on smart phones – whether you're timing a cooking or baking project, or washing your hands for health and safety.

SOURCE Capresso; Fissler; JURA; Component Design Northwest