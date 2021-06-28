"Where are you, Adam?" - Ukrainian documentary finally reaches the Russian, Ukrainian, and Belarusian audience

MOSCOW, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, the movie "Where are you, Adam?" can finally be watched in cinemas. Director Aleksandr Zaporoshchenko and Producer Rev. Aleksandr Pliska created the film back in 2019 in Ukraine, but viewers are now able to see it in cinemas and also online.

The film is showing in cinemas across Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. Before the movie is released online, the author of the portal of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate has shared a detailed analysis of the film. The film was awarded the Grand Prix of the Jury of the International Film Festival "Pokrov-2019" and was a Nominee for the "Golden Dziga Prize" in the Audience Award category.

Director Aleksandr Zaporoshchenko and Producer Rev. Aleksandr Pliska position their film as a universally orthodox creation. The film is not about theological disputes or concrete political situation, but it is about fundamental values of the Orthodox believers. It tells a story of the ancient monastery Dochiar on Mount Athos and its inhabitants: former doctors, musicians but also simple people who have lost themselves in worldly life. There is not a single staged shot in the film, only real life of the inhabitants of the monastery. As data journalists, the authors say, "We have made up nothing." The director does not want to impose anything on the viewer. Everyone can draw conclusions by themselves. The major action will be unfolding in the viewer's mind. This is a film about self-searching: "Looking deep into one's soul, one will find all spiritual problems topical both for monastery on Mount Athos and city apartment," said Producer Aleksandr Pliska.

The full analysis is available: https://mospat.ru/en/authors-analytics/86910/

