Where Is The I/DD Population In The Move To Managed Care? OPEN MINDS Releases The Second Report In A Two-Part Series On The Latest I/DD Market Metrics

GETTYSBURG, Pa., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report by OPEN MINDS, The Intellectual & Developmental Disability Consumer Health Insurance Market: An OPEN MINDS Market Intelligence Report, found that the number of individuals with an intellectual or developmental disability (I/DD) in managed care increased by eight percentage points between 2010 and 2019, from 46% to 54%, or 6.7 million individuals to 8.7 million. While Medicare remains the largest payer for the I/DD population, the second largest payer over the years was commercial. The number of individuals with I/DD enrolled in commercial health plans has increased by 52% from 2010 to 2019.

The I/DD market analysis was released as a two-part series of market intelligence reports. The latest report provides a breakdown of public and private health plans that pay for the I/DD population's care by percentage and state. The previous report, The Evolving Market For Consumers With Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities: An OPEN MINDS 2020 Market Intelligence Report, outlines the latest market metrics on the I/DD population including an overview of the consumer population by age group and the trends in national public spending by service. Within each report, we cover distinct trends related to the I/DD population – while also outlining a number of strategic challenges faced within the I/DD market.

"We know health plans are increasingly using managed care contracts. The nationwide push towards managed care is clear and our current data support that the I/DD population is increasingly included in the strategic shift," said OPEN MINDS Vice President of Market Intelligence Michelle Coughlin-Malak. "While the increased use of managed care plans for coverage didn't surprise me, the shift to commercial coverage did. However, as we navigate through the effects of the current coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, whether the pandemic will change the current trend in health care coverage for the I/DD population remains to be seen."

A free summary analysis of the report can be found at: Health Care Coverage For Consumers With An I/DD – The Trends & The Future. The report, The Intellectual & Developmental Disability Consumer Health Insurance Market: An OPEN MINDS Market Intelligence Report, is available at no charge to Premium and Elite members of The OPEN MINDS Circle and can be purchased in the OPEN MINDS shop for $495.

For additional questions and inquiries, please contact Michelle Coughlin-Malak, Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS at 717-334-1329 or [email protected].

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children's services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

SOURCE OPEN MINDS

Related Links

http://www.openminds.com

