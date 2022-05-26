The Once-In-A-Lifetime Conference is Strategically Designed to Help Women Succeed Amid a Dynamic and Polarizing Social Climate

ARDMORE, Okla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is no secret that women in a professional landscape face unique hurdles and challenges while climbing the proverbial ladder to further their careers. From bias to stereotypes, family obligations, and everything in between; women in business are met with complex hurdles that most men will never experience in correlation to their careers. These challenges can result in feelings of discouragement, isolation, and frustration without the proper support system, but in a world catered towards male leadership — where can women find community and solace? Introducing The Future of Women Leadership Conference, a purpose-driven one-day event designed to help women develop socially, economically, and mentally amid 2022's ever-changing societal landscape.

Where Passion Meets Purpose: The HOTS Community Presents The Future of Women Leadership Conference Come June 18

Presented by The HOTS (Helping Others To Succeed) Community, the Future of Women Leadership Conference will be held at the Ardmore Convention Center in Ardmore Oklahoma come June 18th. The exclusive one-day event will feature various speeches from inspirational women in business and cultivate a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for purpose-driven women to align with their passion and purpose while networking and building a community of like-minded women dedicated to success.

Tickets are available both for in-person attendance as well as virtual attendance for those who choose to live stream the event on Facebook, Youtube, and hotscommunity.org. The Future of Women Leadership Conference is masterfully designed to encourage, inspire, and empower women in all industries and career paths while demonstrating first-hand the unparalleled power of community. All proceeds will go towards developing new programs and opportunities within the HOTS organization to pay it forward and help others succeed.

"We're dedicated to the mission of giving and helping others succeed in our community!"

Through proof of concept, dedication to community, and unwavering commitment to helping one another succeed for the betterment of women; The HOTS Community's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the Future of Women Leadership Conference come June 18th.

About The HOTS Community

The H.O.T.S. (Helping Others To Succeed) Community is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving, uplifting, and empowering the community. The HOTS Community was created to help women in business come together to help one another thrive in both business and in life. Founded in 2008 by community leaders in Southern Oklahoma, the HOTS Community was created to change the face of modern business and empower women in every area and niche to claim their rightful space of confidence and grace. The HOTS Community is the proud host of The Future Of Women Leadership Conference, held annually in Ardmore Oklahoma.

