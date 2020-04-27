Where Tradition Meets Technology: GolfLogix Introduces Printed Green Books to Help Every Golfer Read Greens Like a Pro

These durable and water-resistant Green Books are available for more than 14,000 courses at www.golflogix.com.

Professionals and amateurs alike have long relied on printed yardage books to guide their decision-making with confidence. However, the prohibitive cost of mapping the contours of each green down to centimeter accuracy has prevented all but the top courses from gathering this data independently. GolfLogix's unprecedented catalogue of more than 14,000 courses offers accurate professional insight at a price point fit for any golfer.

The topographical guides include three views of every hole. Quick-view heat maps outline the green's undulations and provide large, easy-to-see arrows which help golfers identify the areas to avoid when planning approach, pitch, and chip shots. Using these amazing course management features will provide more straight, uphill birdie putts and stress-free pars. A second, close-up perspective of the green highlights the subtle changes in elevation and direction that are often undetectable to the naked eye. Combined, the maps help make every putt read quick and simple, and virtually eliminate the 3-putt.

This printed guide also features yardage book-quality color images of every hole with 50-yard grids to help plan your tee shots and avoid the major hazards. Green Books mimic the GolfLogix app's Approach Mode, allowing golfers to strategically target positions on the green for their best opportunity of draining their putt.

"With our foundation as a software company, we are uniquely positioned to produce these Green Books with detailed course-specific intelligence that helps golfers read greens quickly and with confidence," President of GolfLogix Pete Charleston said. "It was important to us to make accurate green-reading maps accessible for the everyday golfer. I'm proud to say golfers can purchase a Green Book for less than it costs to play a round of golf at most courses."

GolfLogix Green Books give golfers a quick and accurate read without having to walk around the hole, removing the cost of uncertainty by showing exactly how the putt will break on every hole. Putting with the confidence of a quick and accurate read will speed up the game and shaves strokes.

For players who leave their phones in the locker room, a printed Green Book of their favorite course is the perfect way to play strategically without sacrificing the traditional tranquility of the game.

"GolfLogix Green Books give you the same data-filled map of every green that college teams and pros pay thousands for," said Kellie Stenzel, a GOLF magazine top 100 instructor. "You won't waste time circling the pin countless times; instead, you'll discover a new confidence that saves strokes on every course you play."

The $40 GolfLogix Green Books can be purchased at www.Golfogix.com. PGA Professionals can contact GolfLogix to receive free samples and set up their golf course resale program.

About GolfLogix

The Number 1 App for Golf, over 4 million golfers have downloaded GolfLogix on the world's top-selling smartphones. Dedicated to offering consumers the most advanced green mapping and GPS solutions with the most useful features at accessible prices, GolfLogix helps improve individual performance.

Founded in May 1999, GolfLogix was the first to introduce handheld GPS to the golf industry and holds a U.S. patent for its unique GPS and Internet-based club tracking application. Based in Scottsdale, AZ, the company has been professionally mapping courses for more than 19 years and owns the largest, most up-to-date golf course database in the world.

In 2009, the rapid advance of smartphone technology led GolfLogix to develop and quickly capture the market with an easy-to-use application providing precise GPS distances. In addition, the software manages scorekeeping and stat tracking, then uploads them to an online clubhouse community where golfers can interact and compete with millions of other players worldwide.

About 8AM Golf

GolfLogix is a part of the 8AM Golf family. 8AM Golf was created by golf entrepreneur and GOLF publisher Howard Milstein as the holding company that oversees his golf companies—all of which are dedicated to helping golfers at every level enjoy the game more. In addition to GolfLogix , other 8AM Golf companies include GOLF Magazine and Golf.com ; the Nicklaus Companies (in partnership with Jack Nicklaus); legendary club maker Miura Golf ; True Spec Golf , a brand-agnostic club-fitting company that has fit more than 30,000 golfers worldwide; and Club Conex , a global leader in the design and manufacturing of adjustable golf club adapter systems.

