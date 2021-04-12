Where's Weed Announces the Ultimate 420 Giveaway

DENVER, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Where's Weed , the "Yelp of cannabis," is hosting The Ultimate 420 Giveaway to celebrate the most famous cannabis holiday of the year, April 20th. To gear up for the big day, Where's Weed is pulling out all the stops with The Ultimate 420 Giveaway, where five lucky winners will win one of three tiers of prizes.

Where's Weed Presents The Ultimate 420 Giveaway

Prize packs will consist of products from several incredible cannabis-focused brands that can be legally shipped to all 50 states, including a grand prize valued at over $1000. Ancillary brand partners include LEVO, CBD Infusionz, Stashlogix and Letter Shoppe.

"Where's Weed wants to celebrate 4/20 in a big way this year. To make it count, we've partnered with the best brands in the industry to create prizes packs that we hope our winners will truly enjoy!" says Samantha Chin, Director of Marketing.

⁠PRIZES:

One Platinum prize winner will receive a LEVO II infusion machine , a Stashlogix storage bundle , a selection of products from CBD Infusionz and Terpy J's and swag from Where's Weed - approximate total value of $1150.

One Gold prize winner will receive a Stashlogix prize bundle, products from CBD Infusionz and Terpy J's, a LEVO cookbook and swag from Where's Weed - approximate total value of $485.

Three Silver prize winners will receive a Stashlogix prize bundle, products from CBD Infusionz and Terpy J's, gift cards from Letter Shoppe and swag from Where's Weed - approximate total value of $300.

HOW TO ENTER:⁠

Where's Weed has made it incredibly easy to enter the giveaway. Eligible contestants can enter by visiting the following site to fill out a required form: weed.gd/420giveaway . After the initial entry, an individual can get up to 27 additional entries by sharing the contest, visiting Where's Weed accounts on different social media platforms, etc.

The giveaway ends on April 20, 2021 at 11:59 pm MST and is only open to U.S. residents 21 years or older. A winner will be drawn on or around April 21, 2021. The official rules, offer terms & eligibility requirements can be found in the Terms & Conditions here.

Where's Weed is the all-inclusive online consumer resource connecting visitors with relevant cannabis businesses across the US and Canada. We showcase a variety of directories and educational content to help people find dispensaries, delivery services, MMJ doctors, related deals, strain information, cannabis news and much more. In addition to real-time menu integrations, our platform also offers online ordering for pick-up or delivery, making it easy for consumers to search & buy products.

Please contact Samantha at [email protected] or 304-759-8181 for more information.

SOURCE Where's Weed