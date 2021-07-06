Where's Weed Announces the Ultimate 7/10 Giveaway

DENVER, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Where's Weed , the "Yelp of cannabis," is hosting The Ultimate 7/10 Giveaway to celebrate all things cannabis concentrates! To celebrate this unique holiday, Where's Weed is going big with The Ultimate 7/10 Giveaway, where two lucky winners will receive some amazing prizes.

Prize packs will consist of products from several incredible cannabis-focused brands that can be legally shipped to all 50 states, including a grand prize valued at over $1000. Ancillary brand partners include Puffco, Blazy Susan, CBD Infusionz and Stashlogix.

Where's Weed Presents: The Ultimate 7/10 Giveaway

"Where's Weed wants to celebrate 7/10 like no one else this year. We're partnering with the best brands in the cannabis concentrates space to create prizes that we know our winners will love!" says Samantha Chin, Director of Marketing.

⁠PRIZES:

One Gold Prize winner will receive a Puffco Peak, a customized Where's Weed x Blazy Susan dabbing tray and accessories, a Stashlogix storage bundle , a selection of products from CBD Infusionz and swag from Where's Weed - an approximate total value of $1035.

One Silver Prize winner will receive a Stashlogix prize bundle, accessories from Blazy Susan, products from CBD Infusionz, and swag from Where's Weed - an approximate total value of $345.

HOW TO ENTER:⁠

Where's Weed has made it incredibly easy to enter the giveaway. Eligible contestants can enter beginning 7/1 by visiting the following site to fill out a required form: weed.gd/710giveaway . After the initial entry, an individual can get up to 25 additional entries by sharing the contest, visiting Where's Weed accounts on different social media platforms, etc.

The giveaway ends on July 10, 2021 at 11:59 pm MST and is only open to U.S. residents 21 years or older. A winner will be drawn on or around July 11, 2021. The official rules, offer terms & eligibility requirements can be found in the Terms & Conditions here.

Where's Weed is the all-inclusive online consumer resource connecting visitors with relevant cannabis businesses across the US and Canada. We showcase a variety of directories and educational content to help people find dispensaries, delivery services, MMJ doctors, related deals, strain information, cannabis news and much more. In addition to real-time menu integrations, our platform also offers online ordering for pick-up or delivery, making it easy for consumers to search & buy products.

Please contact Samantha at 3047598181 or [email protected] for more information.

