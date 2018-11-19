NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of World AIDS Day 2018, (RED) partners and collaborators are giving people more ways than ever to support the fight to end AIDS – a disease that remains an emergency particularly for women and girls and is today the leading cause of death among young women worldwide. From shopping for holidays gifts, to eating and traveling, when people choose (RED) they will help save lives.

Apple surpasses $200 million raised for the AIDS fight through the purchase of its (RED) line of products.

On the eve of World AIDS Day 2018, Apple – the largest corporate contributor to the Global Fund — announced it has generated more than $200 million for the Global Fund. Since partnering with (RED) 12 years ago, this money has supported HIV/AIDS programs that deliver counseling, testing, and medicine that prevents the transmission of HIV from a mother to her unborn child.

In addition to a range of more than 20 (RED) products, including the new iPhone XR (PRODUCT)RED, from December 1 through 7, Apple will donate $1 to (RED) for every purchase made with Apple Pay at an Apple Store, on Apple.com and through the Apple Store app. Generating further awareness around the fight globally, from today through December 6, the logos at 125 Apple Stores will turn red and window decals in more than 400 retail locations will encourage customers to "Choose (RED). Give life." Additionally, the App Store will dedicate Today stories on December 1 to highlighting the efforts of (RED) and the powerful apps and developers supporting the fight against AIDS.



"Apple's innovation and support is saving lives and helping us end the AIDS epidemic," said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. "This World AIDS Day, everyone can make a difference and contribute to our amazing progress."

Deborah Dugan, CEO, (RED), said, "World AIDS Day this year is a moment to stop and understand the urgency with which we must tackle AIDS… because it's unimaginable that every week 7000 young women are becoming infected with HIV."

"There has never been a more important time to see partners like Apple - and the staggering $200 million raised for the Global Fund – and so many other courageous companies and collaborators, to step up and bring their full force to the fight. The money generated by (RED) to fight AIDS - and the many millions of lives impacted by it - is proof that private sector dollars save lives. The world now needs to step up and ensure millions more lives are saved from a disease that is both preventable and treatable."

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (RED) Special re-airs, tonight.

Watch stars including Bono, Kristen Bell, Pharrell, Will Ferrell, Chris Rock, Channing Tatum, Snoop Dogg, Mila Kunis, Brad Paisley and Zoe Saldana on tonight's re-air of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! (RED) Special, on ABC at 11.35pm ET / 10.35pm CET.

Great gifts that give back at a mazon.com/RED; Bank of America is Official Payment Provider for the (RED) Shopathon

For the second year running, Amazon is providing customers a single destination to shop more than 100 (RED) products, including the exclusive Echo (RED) edition, which is available for a limited time. For every Echo (RED) edition sold, Amazon will donate $10 to the Global Fund. Other AIDS-fighting products available on amazon.com/RED include BALR., Calm, Casper, CHAOS, Durex, Dyson, EOS, Tarte Cosmetics, MCM, Baxter of California, S'well, Vespa, Vilebrequin and VIZIO amongst others.

As the Official Payment Provider for the (RED) Shopathon, from today through December 31st, Bank of America will donate 20 cents to the Global Fund for every dollar spent on amazon.com/RED, up to $1.5 million.

Get or gift chances to win celebrity experiences on CrowdRise by GoFundMe, including:

Whether sleeping or traveling, eating, drinking or even grooming, there are so many ways to choose (RED) this December.

On December 1, Starbucks will contribute 20 cents (USD) to fight AIDS for every latte purchased in participating U.S. and Canada stores. This is the 11th year Starbucks has partnered with (RED) on World AIDS Day, contributing to date more than $15 million to the Global Fund.

From November 26-30 , (RED) partner, Salesforce, turned their homepage (RED) and transformed every customer login into a force to fight AIDS by contributing a dollar per login, totaling $1 million to the Global Fund.

, (RED) partner, Salesforce, turned their homepage (RED) and transformed every customer login into a force to fight AIDS by contributing a dollar per login, totaling to the Global Fund. During a month-long campaign in Mexico and Latin America , (TELCEL) RED raised $1 million for the Global Fund by donating $1 for the sale of one of ten designated phones. The campaign culminated with the (TELCEL) RED race in Mexico City where over 4k people ran to raise awareness for the fight to end AIDS. To raise further awareness, iconic Soumaya Museum will be illuminated red for a week around World AIDS Day.

and , (TELCEL) raised for the Global Fund by donating for the sale of one of ten designated phones. The campaign culminated with the (TELCEL) race in where over people ran to raise awareness for the fight to end AIDS. To raise further awareness, iconic Soumaya Museum will be illuminated red for a week around World AIDS Day. (CALM) RED has teamed-up with international singer, songwriter and actress, Leona Lewis , to narrate a dedicated Sleep Story. Titled "Song of Sunbird", Leona's bedtime story was created to help grown-ups and kids alike drift off to sleep. Calm will donate enough to provide a day's worth of life-saving medication for the first 100,000 listens.

has teamed-up with international singer, songwriter and actress, , to narrate a dedicated Sleep Story. Titled "Song of Sunbird", Leona's bedtime story was created to help grown-ups and kids alike drift off to sleep. Calm will donate enough to provide a day's worth of life-saving medication for the first 100,000 listens. The Andaz Liverpool Street (U.K) will kick-off '31 Days of Giving' in support of (RED), with opportunities for guests to join the AIDS fight throughout December. Activations include yoga in collaboration with WAN(DER)LUST, special drinks and menu items with 10% of each item going to the Global Fund, and grooming services at the ( BAXTER OF CALIFORNIA ) RED pop-up barber shop. Every guest who participates will be entered to win an overnight stay in the newly launched (ANDAZ) RED Suite, designed by Sir Terence Conran .

OF ) pop-up barber shop. Every guest who participates will be entered to win an overnight stay in the newly launched (ANDAZ) Suite, designed by Sir . In honor of World AIDS Day, Baxter of California will host a (RED) Day of Grooming in the U.K and U.S with pop-up barber shops at the Andaz Liverpool Street in London and at Nordstrom's Columbus Circle in New York , in addition to the Baxter Finley Barber Shop in Los Angeles. For every grooming service given across locations on December 1 , Baxter of California will contribute to (RED)'s fight against AIDS.

of will host a (RED) Day of Grooming in the U.K and U.S with pop-up barber shops at the Andaz Liverpool Street in and at Nordstrom's in , in addition to the Baxter Finley Barber Shop in Los Angeles. For every grooming service given across locations on , of will contribute to (RED)'s fight against AIDS. Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza has teamed-up with (RED) for World AIDS Day by offering a new Peppermint S'more Pie in each of its 300+ restaurants, plus a donation of $5,000 to the Global Fund – enough to provide over 25,000 days of life-saving medication.

to the Global Fund – enough to provide over 25,000 days of life-saving medication. Starting World AIDS Day, Girl Skateboards will auction a collection of Girl's iconic wooden OG dolls, painted by an internationally recognized roster of artists. Each doll will be auctioned online with proceeds going to the Global Fund beginning the night of the event running through December 8th .

