Whey Protein Market in the US to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.28% with Omega Protein Corp. & Agri Mark Emerging as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio

Factors such as increasing awareness about the health benefits of whey protein, and wide application of whey protein will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The whey protein market in the US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Whey Protein Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Whey Protein Market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

Whey Protein Concentrates



Whey Protein Hydrolysates



Whey Protein Isolates

Application

Food And Beverages



Nutritional Supplements



Personal Care



Animal Feed And Pet Food

Whey Protein Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the whey protein market in the US in packaged foods and meats industry include Agri Mark, Agropur cooperative, AMCO Proteins, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Erie Foods International Inc., Grande Cheese Co., Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc., Omega Protein Corp., Optimum Nutrition Inc., and Weider Global Nutrition LLC. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Whey Protein Market in US size

Whey Protein Market in US trends

Whey Protein Market in US industry analysis

The whey protein market in the US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing popularity of plant-based proteins will hamper market growth.

Whey Protein Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the whey protein market in the US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the whey protein market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the whey protein market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the whey protein market in us vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Whey protein concentrates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Whey protein hydrolysates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Whey protein isolates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Nutritional supplements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Animal feed and pet food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agri Mark

Agropur cooperative

AMCO Proteins

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Erie Foods International Inc.

Grande Cheese Co.

Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc.

Omega Protein Corp.

Optimum Nutrition Inc.

Weider Global Nutrition LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

