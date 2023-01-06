Whey protein market size to grow by 5,012.28 million, Growth opportunities led by Abbott Laboratories and Agropur Dairy Cooperative - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The whey protein market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global and regional vendors. Vendors compete based on factors such as price and quality. The market is highly competitive. Thus, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions. Thus, the competition among the vendors will intensify during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Whey Protein Market 2023-2027

The whey protein market size is forecasted to grow by USD 5,012.28 million during the forecast period. The growth momentum of the market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.88% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Request latest PDF sample report

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio- Buy the report

Whey protein market 2023-2027: Scope

The whey protein market report covers the following areas:

Whey protein market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Whey protein concentrates: The whey protein concentrate segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Whey protein concentrate is a less processed and cheaper form of whey protein. It is widely used in confectionery products, cereal and nutrition bars, processed cheese, baked goods, sports beverages, and muscle gain formulations. Whey protein concentrate is used as a sports supplement and can speed up recovery from illness. Thus, the increasing adoption of nutritional supplements and the growing emphasis on healthy eating habits will increase the demand for these products during the forecast period.

segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Whey protein concentrate is a less processed and cheaper form of whey protein. It is widely used in confectionery products, cereal and nutrition bars, processed cheese, baked goods, sports beverages, and muscle gain formulations. Whey protein concentrate is used as a sports supplement and can speed up recovery from illness. Thus, the increasing adoption of nutritional supplements and the growing emphasis on healthy eating habits will increase the demand for these products during the forecast period.

Whey protein hydrolysates



Whey protein isolates

Application

Food and beverages



Nutritional supplements



Personal care



Animal feed and pet food

Region

North America : North America is estimated to account for 50% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the increasing product launches, rising awareness about the health benefits of organic whey protein, and the growing supply of raw materials. The significant presence of many cheese producers in North America also contributes to the growth of the market.

: is estimated to account for 50% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the increasing product launches, rising awareness about the health benefits of organic whey protein, and the growing supply of raw materials. The significant presence of many cheese producers in also contributes to the growth of the market.

US





Canada



Europe



UK





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



Middle East and Africa

and Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East and Africa

and

South America



Chile





Brazil





Argentina

Whey protein market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Abbott Laboratories, Agropur Dairy Cooperative, AMCO Proteins, Arla Foods amba, Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Glanbia Plc, Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial, Kaserei Champignon Hofmeister, LACTALIS Ingredients, Leprino Foods Co., Milk Specialties Global, Nagase and Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Saputo Inc., and Zoic Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Request a PDF sample now

What are the key data covered in this whey protein market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the whey protein market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the whey protein market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of whey protein market vendors

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to

download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related Reports

Organic Whey Protein Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by application (nutraceutical and food and beverages) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 49% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The organic whey protein market share growth by the nutraceuticals segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Potato Protein Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (isolate, concentrate, and hydrolyzed), application (meat, supplements, animal feed, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market share growth by the isolate segment will be significant.

Whey Protein Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,012.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agropur Dairy Cooperative, AMCO Proteins, Arla Foods amba, Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Glanbia Plc, Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial, Kaserei Champignon Hofmeister, LACTALIS Ingredients, Leprino Foods Co., Milk Specialties Global, Nagase and Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Saputo Inc., and Zoic Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global whey protein market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global whey protein market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Whey protein concentrates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Whey protein concentrates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Whey protein concentrates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Whey protein concentrates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Whey protein concentrates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Whey protein hydrolysates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Whey protein hydrolysates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Whey protein hydrolysates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Whey protein hydrolysates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Whey protein hydrolysates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Whey protein isolates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Whey protein isolates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Whey protein isolates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Whey protein isolates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Whey protein isolates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Nutritional supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Nutritional supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Nutritional supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Nutritional supplements - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Nutritional supplements - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Animal feed and pet food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Animal feed and pet food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Animal feed and pet food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Animal feed and pet food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Animal feed and pet food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 120: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 121: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 123: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

12.4 Arla Foods amba

Exhibit 125: Arla Foods amba - Overview



Exhibit 126: Arla Foods amba - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Arla Foods amba - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Arla Foods amba - Segment focus

12.5 Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Exhibit 133: Dairy Farmers of America Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Dairy Farmers of America Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Dairy Farmers of America Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Danone SA

Exhibit 136: Danone SA - Overview



Exhibit 137: Danone SA - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Danone SA - Key news



Exhibit 139: Danone SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Danone SA - Segment focus

12.8 DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH

Exhibit 141: DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 142: DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Glanbia Plc

Exhibit 149: Glanbia Plc - Overview



Exhibit 150: Glanbia Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Glanbia Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Glanbia Plc - Segment focus

12.11 Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc.

Exhibit 153: Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Kaserei Champignon Hofmeister

Exhibit 156: Kaserei Champignon Hofmeister - Overview



Exhibit 157: Kaserei Champignon Hofmeister - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Kaserei Champignon Hofmeister - Key offerings

12.13 LACTALIS Ingredients

Exhibit 159: LACTALIS Ingredients - Overview



Exhibit 160: LACTALIS Ingredients - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: LACTALIS Ingredients - Key offerings

12.14 Leprino Foods Co.

Exhibit 162: Leprino Foods Co. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Leprino Foods Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Leprino Foods Co. - Key offerings

12.15 Milk Specialties Global

Exhibit 165: Milk Specialties Global - Overview



Exhibit 166: Milk Specialties Global - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Milk Specialties Global - Key news



Exhibit 168: Milk Specialties Global - Key offerings

12.16 Nestle SA

Exhibit 169: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 170: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 172: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.17 Saputo Inc.

Exhibit 174: Saputo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Saputo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Saputo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 177: Saputo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Saputo Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio