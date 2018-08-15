Which Flavor Should Ben & Jerry's Bring Back?

Candy Bar Pie

Chocolate Cherry Garcia

Nutty Caramel Swirl

One Love

Peanut Butter Half Baked

Phish It's Ice…. Cream

How did Ben & Jerry's come up with this spectacular six list? Each of our Gurus chose his or her favorite previous Limited Batch flavor to throw into the running. "We're really excited to give our fans the chance to bring back a flavor, said Flavor Guru Haylee Nelson. "Sometimes, we just need a little help when we can't decide ourselves!"

For more information about Ben & Jerry's Limited Batches, visit http://www.benjerry.com/flavors/limited-batch-flavor-poll and be sure to stay tuned for the winner to be announced in December!

