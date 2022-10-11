While Many Colleges Face Enrollment Declines, Opportunities for Enrollment Growth Exist in Serving Those with Some College, No Credential and Other Adult Students - EducationDynamics Higher Ed Landscape Report States

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EducationDynamics, an industry leader in higher education market research, marketing, and enrollment growth, announces the release of its annual Survey of the Higher Ed Landscape report.

When discussing the landscape of higher education, it is essential to mention the growth of the “Some College, No Credential” group. From July 2019 to July 2020, the number of Americans classified as “Some College, No Credential” saw an increase of 8.6%. While higher education continues to face headwinds driven by economic, demographic, and social shifts, we are beginning to see a positive trajectory in key areas. While there are significant long-term challenges facing higher education, the current landscape also provides an opportunity for schools to find new ways to deliver education to students.

The report explores data on the external factors that impact higher education enrollment, including labor market trends, the economy, and shifting prospective student behavior. This extensive report provides an in-depth analysis of economic and demographic headwinds that are pushing institutions to rethink their approach in attracting prospective students. Higher education has recently been met with significant and growing challenges. Headwinds like inflation, a fluctuating labor market, population shifts, and changes in societal changes in behavior and lifestyles. Nonetheless, the report also uncovers a positive trajectory in key areas that suggest schools have opportunities to grow enrollments and serve more students by reaching out to the growing number of adults with some college credit, but no credential.

"As adults continue to see the value of higher education, they are returning to earn credentials and degrees. There are opportunities for those colleges and universities that can navigate the changing tides," EducationDynamics' Chief Executive Officer Bruce Douglas notes. "We believe that this report will help schools position themselves for enrollment stability and even enrollment growth."

The Survey of the Higher Education Landscape 2022 report is available free to download for higher ed leaders and those interested in the external factors driving student enrollment in 2022 and beyond.

