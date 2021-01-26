While Others Cut Back, National Health Foundation Partners with Chrysalis to Increase Job Opportunities

In May of 2020, National Health Foundation (NHF) launched a temporary recuperative care site as part of Project Roomkey - a statewide initiative to house individuals living on the streets to curb the spread of COVID-19. To staff the site, NHF partnered with Chrysalis, a local non-profit dedicated to serving low-income individuals and those experiencing homelessness as they transition back into the workforce.

"Through our partnership with Chrysalis, individuals are gaining valuable personal and professional skills, opening up the door to roles in the healthcare field that may not have been otherwise accessible to them," shares National Health Foundation President & CEO, Kelly Bruno.

"The people we serve are our neighbors, friends, and family members who are among those at the greatest risk of experiencing the devastating health and economic effects of the pandemic," reports Chrysalis President & CEO, Mark Loranger. "Hiring opportunities with the National Health Foundation provide a key that will unlock not just a job that will keep them financially secure during this unsettling time, but also open the door to a new path for their lives."

Throughout the pandemic, 13 temporary employees have transitioned into full-time roles at National Health Foundation as Guest Service Associates. In this role, they continue to provide support services to guests at NHF's permanent recuperative care sites in Pico-Union and Mid-City. For some, it is providing an opportunity to use their life experience in service to those currently experiencing homelessness. For others, like Dwona Beroit, this job is granting her the opportunity to explore other careers in healthcare like social work.

"Chrysalis is truly a blessing to me because without them I would have never been connected to National Health Foundation. Thanks to NHF, I have found my passion in helping others and am currently pursuing a degree in social work. I want to help others the same way Chrysalis and NHF helped me," shares Chrysalis client and NHF staff member Dwona Beroit.

