While Some Toy Stores Have Closed, Blain's Farm & Fleet's Toyland Tradition is Better Than Ever

JANESVILLE, Wis., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When Toys R' Us closed their stores, it was the end of an era. Blain's Farm & Fleet is helping to fill that gap by making their Toyland tradition bigger and better than ever when Toyland opens on Saturday, October 20 at 7 a.m.

Toyland has been an annual tradition at Blain's for over 60 years. On Toyland Saturday, customers line up well before the doors open at 7:00 a.m. to join in this exciting and rewarding shopping experience. Lucky shoppers find amazing deals on the hottest toys of the season. They also experience the sense of community you can only find at Blain's Farm & Fleet – friends, families and neighbors sharing a tradition that has been passed down for generations. This year's Toyland will be one to remember! For the first time, the stores will come alive with elves, and there will be elf-themed giveaways for the kids, as well as an incredible selection of toys at amazing prices. And the Toyland celebration will spill over into all departments of the store with Saturday Only doorbusters throughout the store.

Bert and Claude Blain originally started Toyland as a way to say "thank you" to their friends and neighbors, transforming a portion of the store into Toyland each year 12 weeks before Christmas. "My father, Bert Blain, used to say that every child deserves to have a Merry Christmas," says Jane Blain Gilbertson, CEO and President of Blain's Farm & Fleet. "When people asked my dad how Blain's could afford to offer these amazing prices, he would always respond, 'Toyland is about making friends, not making money.' We plan to make this year's Toyland extra special for our new and long-time friends, young and old."

With the closing of the Toys R' Us chain, Blain's identified a need in its communities to provide an even stronger selection of toys and to bring more excitement to the Toyland experience. "The retail marketplace is changing. Many retailers are struggling as Wall Street private equity firms take over beloved stores like Toys R' Us, which went bankrupt under private equity ownership," says Gilbertson. "Blain's Farm & Fleet proudly remains a family-owned Midwest-based company. We live where our customers live, and we know that we will have to look them in the eye if we disappoint them, so we always strive to do the right thing for our associates and neighbors. Always have and always will."

This year, Blain's Farm & Fleet stores will provide an enhanced Toyland experience. Customers will find the Blain's elves: Gingersnap, Otto, Pipper and Jingle come to life with fun, animated antics. Blain's Farm & Fleet associates will be giving out elf crafts and stickers to the kids, while supplies last. Beyond Toyland, shoppers will find "can't miss" doorbusters in every department of the store.

Also, in keeping with the Blain family's "give back" spirit that infuses so much of the company's culture, Blain's stores will host the Kids Helping Kids toy drive. This program helps collect and provide toys to local children for families in need. Blain's Farm & Fleet invites its neighbors to donate new, unwrapped toys by dropping them in bins in the Blain's Farm & Fleet stores. Blain's will match the donations with up to $200,000 in toys, so more children in their communities can have a Merry Christmas. "We call it Kids Helping Kids because this is a great opportunity for families to begin teaching their children the joy of giving," says Kristin Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer for Blain's. "Originally, Jane developed Kids Helping Kids to teach her own daughters about the importance of giving. Giving back to the community is a Blain Family tradition." The campaign runs from the start of Toyland all the way to Christmas, but donating toys early, in October and November, helps local organizations receive, organize and distribute toys to families in need in time for Christmas.

"We know our customers have lots of options when they shop during the holiday season. When customers come to Blain's Farm & Fleet, we want them to experience the Blain's difference," says Gilbertson. "That difference should be clear in the excitement of Toyland, the personal service you receive from our knowledgeable and caring associates and the way we give back to the community. To us, that's just being good neighbors. We're proud to be a true partner in each of the communities we serve."

Blain's Farm & Fleet stores are specialty discount retailers with 39 locations throughout Illinois, Iowa Wisconsin and now Michigan. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to offering customers high quality products, competitive prices and reliable service. Visit www.farmandfleet.com .

