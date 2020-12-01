While The U.S. Faces Insufficient COVID-19 Testing Volume, EIR Healthcare Launches MedModLabs to Expand Access Immediately

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EIR Healthcare today announces the launch of MedModLabs , its modular healthcare initiative dedicated to expanding COVID-19 testing access by building top-of-the-line mobile, prefabricated sampling and testing facilities more cost-effectively and time efficiently. EIR's new mobile COVID-19 testing unit solutions, developed in concert with partners like Biocept (Nasdaq: BIOC) and Measurement Vault , are designed to bring testing directly to people, offering non-invasive oral swab tests that deliver results in 1-2 business days, no prescription required.

Data collected by the COVID Tracking Project show the nation is averaging 1.7 million daily tests, falling on the low end of Kaiser Family Foundation's guidelines that recommend 1-10 million tests per day. Although the nation's testing capacity has increased, labs are still struggling to keep pace as the holidays drive surging demand for fast test results.

By combining EIR Healthcare's expertise in modular healthcare innovations with Biocept's rapid testing abilities and Measurement Vault's contactless platform, MedModLabs can serve as a nationwide model for overcoming obstacles limiting testing access and contact tracing efforts. MedModLabs COVID-19 solutions are available to business leaders and school administrators in need of on-site testing. Additionally, MedModLabs is committed to providing 10% of its annual tests to non-profit partners working on improving testing access for underserved communities and populations.

EIR Healthcare is currently supporting the greater Philadelphia community with testing access through its MedModLabs initiative as cases continue to spike. It opened an indoor, drive-through COVID-19 testing facility in Boothwyn, PA in early October that has the capacity to administer nearly 400 tests per day. The facility has conducted tests for residents of Pennsylvania, but also as far as New York, Florida, and as far west as Colorado, and it has rolled out corporate testing programs with several companies in the Philadelphia area. The site is also being used to gather learnings that EIR Healthcare will apply to scale MedModLabs mobile solutions.

"As leaders in modular healthcare design and members of the Philadelphia business community, we want to do our part during this global health crisis to ensure that testing is readily accessible and available, regardless of whether you're symptomatic, have insurance, or access to a primary care physician," said EIR Healthcare CEO, Grant Geiger. "Similar to our flagship MedModular product, the MedModLabs are designed with modular and prefabricated construction techniques. The COVID-19 testing pod is a retrofitted shipping container, making it cost-effective and efficient. We are also using mobile vans to scale this initiative and provide a testing model roadmap we hope to replicate in more communities in need."

To get tested at MedModLabs, individuals can book appointments online or drop-in. The process uses Measurement Vault's contactless identification and authentication system to verify customer's information upon arrival and syncs to a HIPAA-compliant database for contact tracing purposes. Individuals provide an oral swab-based SARS-CoV2 collection, with a collection kit provided by Biocept. Samples are then processed by Biocept's off-site, CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory and results are uploaded to Measurement Vault's encrypted platforms. Patients are able to access their test results within 1-2 business days through a secure web portal or via secure e-mail.

"Thanks to our focus on molecular testing in oncology, we had the right instruments, staffing and licensure for validating a less invasive orally collected COVID-19 testing solution. We're excited to bring this solution to communities in need through our partnership with MedModLabs, and will continue to assist in the fight against the pandemic as we work hard to deliver fast results," said Mike Nall, President and CEO of Biocept.

For more information and updates on new MedModLabs locations, or to book a COVID-19 test appointment, visit www.medmodlabs.com

About EIR Healthcare

EIR Healthcare is a recognized subject matter expert in modular technology. Their goal is to bring efficient industrial practices to the real estate industry with a focus on healthcare, hospitality, disaster response and others. Their flagship, award winning product, MedModular is their answer to the cost constraints and technology disruptions that are currently taking place in the healthcare industry. EIR is offering the first "hospital room in a box", prefabricated and based on recognized industry best practices and delivered on-site. As the industry innovator in cost-effective, efficient, and state-of-the-art industrial practices, EIR opens up the doors for construction projects to incorporate more intelligent technology, while keeping costs and timelines to a minimum. The company is privately held and located in Philadelphia, PA.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. Additionally, Biocept is offering nationwide COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com .

About Measurement Vault

Measurement Vault is a cloud-based, AI-powered technology platform that provides real-time precise measurement of body temperature, the anatomy and other parameters using wireless thermometers, 3D scanners and the like connected to portable, Internet-enabled devices. Its COVID MV™ division allows customers to authenticate visitors, take their temperature, store their data in the cloud using unalterable private blockchain technology, and confidentially message visitors through text without tracking their GPS location data. For more information, please visit www.measurementvault.com .

