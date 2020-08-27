Whimsical Adventures Await In FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition - Available Now!

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUARE ENIX® today welcomes seasoned adventurers and newcomers alike to explore a world like no other, as FINAL FANTASY® CRYSTAL CHRONICLES® Remastered Edition is now available on the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, and the App Store® and Google Play™ Store for mobile devices.

To watch FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition Launch Trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/F3L9pKapfxo.

In FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition, adventurers can embark on an enchanting adventure either solo or with friends via online multiplayer with cross-play functionality*. Including a host of new and updated features such as updated graphics, a newly-composed soundtrack, end-game high-difficulty dungeons, a new Mimic mode feature and more, FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition welcomes all players to take up the crystal chalice and explore a unique and magical world.

Players can also try the game for free from today with the release of FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition Lite**, which provides access to the first three dungeons in both single player and online multiplayer with cross-play functionality. Additionally, players who purchase the full game will be able to host multiplayer sessions with players using FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition Lite, so a full party of up to four caravanners can play through up to 13 dungeons in the fantasy adventure together with one copy of the full game. Save data can be carried over from FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition Lite to the full game, ensuring players can seamlessly continue their progress in the magical fantasy adventure.

For returning FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES players eager to relive their memories, new downloadable content is also available to purchase which will allow characters to take on the appearance of classic FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES series characters via the game's new Mimic mode, such as Layle (FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES: The Crystal Bearers™), Leo (FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES: My Life as a King™), Sherlotta (FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES: Echoes of Time™) and many more. Additionally, special weapons bundles are available to let adventurers take on their adventure in style.

Fans eager to know more about the development of FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES can also watch the recently released 'Inside FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition' featurette at: https://youtu.be/rFszE0sydNc

FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition is rated T (Teen) and is now available on the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®4 system, the App Store® and Google Play™ Store.

For more information visit https://sqex.link/tig

Related Links:

Official Website: https://sqex.link/tig

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/FinalFantasy

Twitter: http://twitter.com/finalfantasy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/finalfantasy/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/finalfantasy

#FinalFantasy

* An active PlayStation®Plus subscription is required to play online for PlayStation®4 users and an active Nintendo Switch™ Online account is required to play online for Nintendo Switch™ users.

** For iOS and Android players, FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES is a free-to-download app which includes the same content and functionality as FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition Lite. Players can access the full game via an in-app purchase to provide the remaining story and gameplay content found in FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition on the Nintendo Switch™ system and the PlayStation®4.

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 154 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 82 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 78 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com.

FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition © 2003, 2020 Square Enix Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

CHARACTER DESIGN: Toshiyuki Itahana

FINAL FANTASY, CRYSTAL CHRONICLES, CRYSTAL DYNAMICS, DRAGON QUEST, EIDOS, EIDOS MONTREAL, SPACE INVADERS, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, TAITO and TOMB RAIDER are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE SQUARE ENIX

Related Links

http://www.square-enix-games.com

