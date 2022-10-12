Whimstay Welcomes David Weiss as Chief Operating Officer

Seasoned Travel and Fintech Executive to Lead the Premier Vacation Rental Marketplace Dedicated to Last-Minute Bookings Through Its Next Phase of Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12th, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whimstay , North America's leading vacation rental marketplace dedicated to last-minute bookings, announces the appointment of David Weiss as Chief Operating Officer. Weiss brings to Whimstay 30 years of experience in scaling operations, developing partnerships, executing growth strategies, raising capital, and advising on M&A transactions. In addition, David brings expertise in delivering superior customer experience to global OTAs, Travel marketplaces, Vacation Rental SaaS businesses, Property Management Companies, and Individual Property Owners, as well as advising a broad range of technology, fintech, and sustainability firms.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to Whimstay," said Founder and CEO Ben Jamshahi. "David's passion for the travel industry and vacation rentals, in particular, coupled with his track record in the vertical, make him the ideal leader to take on operational responsibility for Whimstay across all functions and to partner with me on charting the course for Whimstay going forward."

Weiss most recently founded and ran an advisory firm focused on Travel & Hospitality, Real Estate, and Fintech, before which he served as President of Yapstone for six years through 2020. There he helped take the company from 120 people to roughly 400 employees spread across the U.S. and Europe, grew revenue from $70m to over $200m during his tenure, and was instrumental in Yapstone becoming one of the leading payments companies serving the global vacation rental industry.

Weiss stated, "I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to lead the Whimstay team with Ben. The company is an innovative leader in the fast-growing alternative accommodations category, which has come back strong post-COVID. The company is well-positioned to exploit the $50B+ short-window booking opportunity domestically, with more than double the market opportunity outside the U.S. It's time to roll up our sleeves, strategize and execute so travelers globally can Seize the Stay™!"

Whimstay is a vacation rental marketplace focused on providing travelers proprietary discounts on trips while serving as the exclusive last-minute distribution partner for vacation rental property managers across the country. Whimstay was recognized as a Shortyz finalist for Best Online Travel Agency (OTA) in 2021 and Rentals United's Who's Who of new OTAs for 2020 and 2021. From beachside gems to ski retreats, to cozy mountain cabins, or to a desert oasis, Whimstay currently offers homes, condos, and more, in 48 U.S. states, Canada, and Mexico, and is adding new properties every day. Whimstay's properties are available on whimstay.com and the Whimstay app.

