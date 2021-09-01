Whip Media Appoints Jaime Otero As Vice President Of Business Development And Content Strategy To Lead International Growth Of Its Content Rights Exchange

Latin America's largest media group Globo will distribute a selection of premium telenovelas, series, factual/lifestyle and kids content through the Whip Media Exchange. Univision will acquire content for VIX, to expand its Spanish-language programming on the streaming service. Onza, a leading distributor and content producer in Spain, will sell its telenovelas, series and documentaries.

"As our unique data and analytics highlight how TV content from Latin America and Europe is in increased demand and finding new audiences around the world, we are expanding our footprint by adding some of the largest global media companies to the Exchange," said Richard Rosenblatt, founder and CEO of Whip Media. "We're excited to have Jaime Otero join our team to drive our international growth and honored to welcome truly innovative media companies like Globo, Univision's VIX and Onza shortly after our launch."

Utilizing the Exchange's data-driven platform, Globo, along with existing sellers including Lionsgate, will be able to identify the best content for existing partners, find new international partners, and generate more revenue. Buyers and distributors such as VIX and Onza will be able to access their popular series, telenovelas, and kid's programming as well as a growing library of international television content through the Exchange.

Otero is recognized for leading the adoption of online licensing platforms in a traditionally manual industry. He joins Whip Media from RightsTrade, where he served as Managing Director. In that role, he designed and implemented the growth strategy of their online marketplace for film and television rights licensing, along with managing operations, content partnerships, marketing and sales. Otero brings two decades of international experience producing, licensing and distributing content across all platforms and territories and previously served as Chief of Staff in the Ministry of Culture of Spain, where he was in charge of revitalizing the European and Latin America film and TV industry.

"Jaime's reputation, global network, deep knowledge of content buying and selling and broad experience leading online content marketplaces uniquely position him to help us grow the Exchange," said Alisa Joseph, SVP of Business Development and Strategy at Whip Media. "He has a proven track record of scaling ventures in the media, entertainment and technology industry, delivering results and increasing stakeholder value."

"As someone who has been at the forefront of bringing content licensing online and making it more efficient, I believe Whip Media's unique access to consumer data combined with their technology platform will transform our industry," said Otero. "As more global buyers and sellers join the Exchange, we will be able to exponentially generate new revenue opportunities, ultimately benefiting the entertainment industry at large."

The Whip Media Exchange connects buyers and sellers in a centralized platform to streamline discovering, buying and selling content rights. Using proprietary first-party data, the Exchange drives more intelligent licensing decisions through a new set of predictive analytics not previously available to the entertainment industry. The Exchange is the only platform bringing consumer insights and predictive analytics into the licensing decision-making process at scale, facilitating the discovery of content and creating efficiencies across the entire process.

Each TV and film title in the Exchange is assigned a new, proprietary Demand Score using models that leverage Whip Media's sentiment and engagement data. The Demand Score is modeled based on consumer viewership and engagement insights from 18 million viewers in over 170 countries across 4.5 million movie and TV episodes on 1,100 global platforms. The Demand Score provides a decision-making framework to predict content performance, helping buyers and sellers identify the right content for the right audience and drive revenue.

For more information on the Whip Media Exchange, visit http://whipmedia.com/exchange.

About Whip Media

Whip Media is transforming the global content licensing ecosystem with a market-leading enterprise software platform that centrally connects data, processes and teams throughout the digital distribution journey. Powered by proprietary data and predictive insights, we enable the world's top entertainment organizations including Disney, Warner Bros., Hulu, NBCU, Paramount, Sony, Lionsgate, BBC, HBO, AT&T, T-Mobile, Liberty Global, Discovery, and Pluto TV to efficiently distribute, control and monetize their TV and movie content to drive revenue and direct-to-consumer growth. The company's newest innovation, the Whip Media Exchange, is a next-generation content rights marketplace that makes global film and TV content licensing faster and more efficient. For more information, visit http://whipmedia.com.

SOURCE Whip Media

Related Links

http://whipmedia.com

