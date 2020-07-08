Whip Media Group Partners with BB to Provide Industry's Most Comprehensive View of TV and Movie Availability Across All Global Streaming Platforms

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whip Media Group, which offers the leading data-driven content value management platform powering the world's largest entertainment organizations, today announced a strategic global partnership with BB, a leading media intelligence and content distribution researcher. As part of the exclusive partnership, the companies will provide a real-time streaming availability for more than 4+ million television episodes and movies across 60 countries and 1,200+ platforms.

The growth of global streaming platforms, combined with an unprecedented level of content availability, has created a need for enhanced metadata services to enable creators, rights owners and distributors to better understand where consumers can watch. Given the current sense of urgency for more curated library content, having this comprehensive understanding of what titles are streaming where becomes critical in determining the value of content and executing the appropriate licensing and merchandising strategy.

Through the partnership, BB's universal streaming availability data will be offered through the Whip Media Content Value Management (CVM) Platform, which is utilized by the biggest media and entertainment companies, including all major Hollywood studios, top broadcasters, and the largest global operators.

In addition, Whip Media will integrate BB's data into the company's TV Time app, the world's largest content tracking platform, with 14 million mobile app users who have generated 16 billion real-time TV and movie insights. This will provide TV Time users on every continent (except Antarctica) with the most enriched search and discovery experience about where to watch every TV and movie title available in their region.

"We're thrilled about this strategic partnership, as it will provide the most complete streaming availability data for any TV or movie title, which will enable smarter content decisions throughout the industry," said Jason Weiss, COO of Whip Media Group. "With the unprecedented rate of content competition from an ever-expanding field of streaming platforms, there is a sense of urgency to better understand the market landscape, achieve critical insights, and maximize the value of content."

"Whip Media Group, a true disruptor in the world of entertainment data analysis and distribution, is an incredible and exciting partner," said Tomás Gennari, CEO of BB. "This game-changing service will redefine how media companies worldwide understand the ever-evolving content demand and distribution landscape."

Whip Media Group's clients include more than 50 of the biggest media and entertainment companies including all major Hollywood studios, top broadcasters and the largest global MVPD operators in the world, such as Disney, Warner Bros., Hulu, NBCU, Paramount, Sony, Lionsgate, BBC, HBO, AT&T, T-Mobile, Liberty Global, Discovery and Vodafone.

About Whip Media Group

Whip Media Group's companies, including Mediamorph, TV Time and TheTVDB, offer the leading data-driven content value management platform that empowers the world's largest entertainment companies to intelligently acquire, distribute and monetize their content. Together, our companies track billions of consumer actions and financial transactions that accelerate innovation for buyers and sellers of content. Whip Media Group has offices in Los Angeles, New York City, London, Amsterdam, and Paris. For more information, visit whipmediagroup.com

About BB

Founded in 1987, BB is a global industry-leading Market Research and Consultancy company in the Media and Telecommunications Industry. BB specializes in measurement and monitoring with extreme precision into how markets evolve in all formats and screens. Networks, Pay TV Providers, Online Streaming Platforms, TELCOs, Media Agencies, Advertisers, Producers, Distributors and Collective Rights Management Organizations rely on our information and value-added analysis, to make strategic decisions. For more information, visit bb.vision.

SOURCE Whip Media Group

