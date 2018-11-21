Whippet "Lizzie" Wins AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy And Junior Stakes

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperture I Think I'M Going To Like It Here, a Whippet known as "Lizzie" triumphed over almost 1,300 dogs ages six months to 18 months to become the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy of the Year, held today in Orlando, Fla in conjunction with the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin. "Lizzie," owned by Amy Reynolds of Summerfield, North Carolina and bred by Julie Poole of Knoxville, Tennessee, was crowned "Puppy of the Year" by an esteemed panel of judges, consisting of Mr. Dennis B. Sprung, Mr. Edd E. Bivin and Mr. Elliott B. Weiss, after intense canine competition.

The Group judging and Best Puppy/Junior in Show competitions are available on demand at AKC.TV.

Group Winners

After winning Best of Breed competitions, the following top dogs went on to win in their respective groups and compete for Puppy/Junior of the Year:

Sporting: Southern Malmason Jalapeno Business, a Pointer known as "Spicy," Lisa Lipton Tina McDonnell of Owings Mills, Maryland and bred by Tina McDonnell, Beth T Kirven and Terry Ellis.

Hound: Aperture I Think I'M Going To Like It Here, a Whippet known as "Lizzie," owned by Amy Reynolds of Summerfield, North Carolina and bred by Julie Poole of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Working: Koba's Snowfall Raise Me Up, a Siberian Husky known as "Agata," owned by Elvin Izaguirre, Armando Villalobos & Carlos Canto of Nevada, Texas and bred by Elvin Izaguirre, Carlos Canto, and Armando Villalobos of Nevada, Texas.

Terrier: CH Lamz Really Really Ridiculously Good Looking, a Bedlington Terrier known as "Zoolander," owned by Laurie W. Zembrzuski and Gabrielle M. Gilbeau of Leesburg, Virginia and bred by Laurie W. Zembrzuski and Gabrielle M. Gilbeau of Leesburg, Virginia.

Toy: CH Marlex Classy Finale, a Miniature Pinscher known as "Fina," owned by Armando Angelbello of Davie, Florida and bred by Armando Angelbello/Leah Monte of Davie, Florida.

Non-Sporting: Soy Girls Got Rhythm De Cimabull, a French Bulldog known as "Gigi," owned by Romina Ciccale & Romiro Maili of Argentina and bred by Romina Ciccale of Argentina.

Herding: Reverie Portrait, an Australian Shepherd known as "Georgia," owned by Leon B. Goetz of Dallas, Texas and bred by Leon B. Goetz of Dallas, Texas.

Click here to download images from the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes.

