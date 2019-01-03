Whirlpool Corporation Expands Mobile Connectivity to Include Wear OS by Google

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation is extending the mobile watch functionality of its connected appliances to include Wear OS by Google in 2019. This extended functionality will give Android users the ease and convenience of remotely communicating with select kitchen and laundry appliances while away from home.*

Whirlpool Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Whirlpool Corporation)

"Whirlpool Corporation is committed to giving consumers the widest-reaching capabilities possible," said Jason Mathew, senior director, global connected strategy for Whirlpool Corporation. "Our open platform philosophy helps ensure our connected appliances meet people where they already are and seamlessly integrate into their lives. Connectivity should eliminate friction, and a big part of that means letting people select their preferred connectivity partner and access functionalities that match the way they already use other smart home devices."

With Wear OS by Google:

Oven: Consumers will be able to see the current oven status and control commands during an active cycle.

Consumers will be able to see the current oven status and control commands during an active cycle. Washer: Alongside status updates, users can control the wash options of an active cycle. Whether it be a normal wash, delicates, or brights, consumers can adjust an active cycle on the fly via Wear OS.

Alongside status updates, users can control the wash options of an active cycle. Whether it be a normal wash, delicates, or brights, consumers can adjust an active cycle on the fly via Wear OS. Dryer: Consumers can control and detect if a cycle has started, understanding how much time remains before the cycle is complete.

This extension of mobile watch functionality is among several smart home product announcements from Whirlpool Corporation at CES® 2019. From January 8-11, CES® attendees can get up close to all of Whirlpool Corporation's innovations at booth #41925 in the Smart Home section, located at the Sands Expo Center.

For more information on the corporation's products and to join the conversation, follow #ConnectToMore #CES2019.

* Features subject to change. Compatible connected appliance required. Details and privacy info at whirlpool.com/connect . Appliance must be set to Remote Enable.

Google, Android, and Android Wear are trademarks of Google LLC. CES® is a registered trademark of Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™.

About Whirlpool Corporation:

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 70 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2017. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation

Related Links

http://www.whirlpoolcorp.com

