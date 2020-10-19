Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the board of directors of Whirlpool Corporation approved a $0.05 increase in the quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock to $1.25 per share from $1.20 per share. The dividend is payable December 15, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2020.

"I am pleased to announce that we are increasing our dividend for the eighth consecutive year, reflecting the confidence we have in our business both in the short and long term," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and chief executive officer of Whirlpool Corporation.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

