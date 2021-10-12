Whirlpool Corporation Named to Forbes' 2021 List of 'World's Best Employers'

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) announced today it has been named to Forbes' 2021 list of the "World's Best Employers." The list includes 750 companies worldwide and acknowledges each company's dedication to make every individual feel at home within the four walls of the business.

"At Whirlpool, we are immensely proud of our 78,000 employees who have gone above and beyond to support colleagues, consumers and communities while adjusting to the challenges of the past 18 months," said Carey Martin, chief human resources officer for Whirlpool Corporation. "We are honored that Forbes has named Whirlpool Corporation to its World's Best Employers list in 2021, and we will remain relentlessly committed to nurturing the well-being of our workforce to bring out the best and brightest ideas."

For almost 110 years, Whirlpool Corporation has taken meaningful actions to cultivate a strong, inclusive and diverse culture to support its employees around the world. The company has eight Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) for underrepresented groups in North America; two in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region; six in Latin America; and one in Asia. The formation of those groups reaches back as far as 1998, with the office for Diversity & Inclusion created a few years later in 2001. The company has also launched several important initiatives to support employee education and advancement, including professional development training and its annual Global Inclusion Week.

Whirlpool Corporation is regularly recognized as a leading company in efforts related to employee engagement and support. In 2021, the company was named to Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies List and Received a Perfect 100 on the Human Rights Foundation's Corporate Equality Index . The company is also regularly recognized for its strong culture of volunteerism and corporate social responsibility, with awards such as America's Most Responsible Companies from Newsweek, and for its commitment to multiple charitable organizations, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, United Way, and a 21-year relationship with Habitat for Humanity International, which Whirlpool Corporation has pledged to construct over 250 climate-resilient homes for over the next three years under its House + Home initiative.

In addition to serving communities around the globe through volunteerism and charitable giving, the company has made a pledge towards greater environmental sustainability with a commitment to reach net zero emissions in its plants and operations worldwide by 2030. All of these Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance efforts (ESG) are part of the company's vision to be the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home—not just for its consumers, but for everyone.

To create its annual list, Forbes partnered with Statista Inc., a leading provider of market and consumer data, to survey more than 150,000 employees across different organizations in 58 countries. The survey considers every aspect of employees' experience including working conditions, salary, potential for growth, and diversity.

Click here to see the full list of Forbes "World's Best Employers" 2021.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2020. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world.

