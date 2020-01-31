Whirlpool Corporation Scores 17th Consecutive Perfect 100 on Corporate Equality Index

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation has once again earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRC) annual Corporate Equality Index (CEI), designating the company as a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality." The CEI is a national survey that reports on how companies are advancing corporate policies and practices that promote equality for employees who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ). For the past 17 years, Whirlpool Corporation has achieved a perfect 100 on the CEI, marking nearly two decades of commitment to inclusion in the workplace.

(PRNewsfoto/Whirlpool Corporation)

"Our people are our priority, and we are committed to ensuring everyone at Whirlpool Corporation is treated equally," said Camille Pierce, senior director of Global Inclusion & Diversity. "We want our employees to feel empowered to bring their best selves to work every day. This recognition is continued acknowledgement that the efforts we make are effectively creating a workplace where all employees feel welcomed, heard, respected, and valued."

The 2020 CEI evaluated participants based on four categories: non-discrimination policies, employment benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and responsible citizenship. Whirlpool Corporation's score of 100 indicates it has met all required criteria within those categories, including the implementation of policies to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, equivalency in same- and different-sex spousal and domestic partner medical benefits, and an established employee group, the Pride Network .

Whirlpool Corporation is regularly recognized as a leading company in efforts related to diversity and inclusion. In fact, on the same day that the 2020 CEI published, the company was also named to Forbes' third annual list of America's Best Employers for Diversity .

Click here to learn more about the 2020 Corporate Equality Index

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE - WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 65 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2018. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com , or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation

Related Links

http://www.whirlpoolcorp.com

