Whirlpool Corporation To Announce First-Quarter Results On April 30 And Hold Conference Call On May 1

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) will release its first-quarter financial results and presentation materials at 4:10 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Whirlpool Corporation will then hold a conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 8 a.m. ET on Friday, May 1, 2020.

To participate in the conference call, dial (866) 393-4306 and use confirmation code Whirlpool. The Company suggests that participants dial in ahead of the meeting, as they may experience longer than usual wait times. International participants should dial (734) 385-2616 and use confirmation code Whirlpool.

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's web site at www.whirlpoolcorp.com and may be accessed by clicking on the "Investors" tab located at the top of the page. To listen to the live webcast, participants should visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to download any required streaming media software. Key financial statistics, the earnings presentation and an archived recording of the conference call will be available on the Company's web site for at least 30 days.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the Company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, whirlpoolcorp.com, in the "Investors" section. We also intend to update the Hot Topics Q&A portion of this webpage as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our webpage is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

