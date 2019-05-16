Whirlpool Corporation to Host 2019 Investor Day on May 23

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) announced today the details of its 2019 Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

The event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time with a formal presentation by management. Due to space constraints, attendance at the event is by invitation only. All other parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the presentation.

We intend to provide an update on the strong investment case for Whirlpool Corporation, including our unique structural position as a leading manufacturer of home appliances, our strategic digital transformation journey and the regional catalysts that will enable us to drive superior value creation for our shareholders. Presenting for Whirlpool will be Marc Bitzer, chairman and chief executive officer; Jim Peters, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and other key members of the Whirlpool Corporation management team.

The event will be webcast live on the Company's web site at www.whirlpoolcorp.com and may be accessed by clicking on the "Investors" tab located at the top of the page. To listen to the live webcast, participants should visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download any required streaming media software. The presentation and an archived recording of the conference call will be available on the Company's web site for at least 30 days.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 65 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2018. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

Website Disclosure

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, whirlpoolcorp.com, in the "Investors" section. We also intend to update the Hot Topics Q&A portion of this webpage as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our webpage is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Whirlpool Corporation Additional Information

Certain statements in this press release relating to value creation expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not, or the times at or by which, events will occur. Actual performance may differ materially from that expressed or implied in such statements. Reference should also be made to the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Whirlpool Corporation's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what are believed to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, Whirlpool Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation

Related Links

http://www.whirlpoolcorp.com

