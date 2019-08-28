Whirlpool Recalls Glass Cooktops with Touch Controls Due to Burn and Fire Hazards
Aug 28, 2019, 12:35 ET
Recall Summary
Name of Product: Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brand glass cooktops with touch controls
Hazard: The recalled cooktop surface elements can turn on by themselves, posing burn and fire hazards.
Remedy: Replace
Consumers should immediately contact Whirlpool to arrange for a free installation of a replacement cooktop. When not in use, turn the unit off at the circuit breaker. Do not leave flammable materials or empty cookware on or near the cooktop.
Consumer Contact:
Whirlpool toll-free at 888-900-7897 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at repair.whirlpoolcorp.com. Consumers can also visit either www.whirlpool.com, www.kitchenaid.com, or www.jennair.com and click on "Recall Information" at the bottom of the page for more information..
Recall Details
Units: About 26,300 (In addition about 2,800 units were sold in Canada and 128 units in Mexico)
Description:
This recall involves cooktops with a glass cooking surface, touch controls, radiant and downdraft radiant models sold under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brands with the following model numbers. They were manufactured from December 2016 through July 2019. The brand name is printed on the cooktop and the model number and serial numbers are printed on the underside of the cooktop. The model numbers beginning with K are KitchenAid models, the model numbers beginning with W are Whirlpool models, and the model numbers beginning with J are JennAir models.
|
Model Numbers
|
Radiant Model Numbers Begin With:
|
KCES950HSS
|
KCES950HBL
|
KCES956HSS
|
KCES956HBL
|
WCE97US0HS
|
WCE97US0HB
|
WCE97US6HS
|
WCE97US6HB
|
JEC4430HS
|
JEC4430HB
|
JEC4536HS
|
JEC4536HB
|
JEC4424HB
|
Downdraft Radiant Model Numbers Begin
|
JED4430GB
|
JED4536GB
|
JED4430GS
|
JED4536GS
The serial number range is as follows - and can be found on the underside of the unit:
|
Serial Numbers
|
Radiant Models
|
D81704677 - D92701516
|
Downdraft Radiant Models
|
D64918200 - D92803199
Incidents/Injuries: Whirlpool Corporation has received 133 reports of incidents involving the cooktop surface elements turning on by themselves. This resulted in 14 reports, including 13 in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, of heat damage to nearby items and four reports of items catching on fire, including one report of property damage. Two minor burn injuries have been reported.
Sold At: Lowe's, The Home Depot, Best Buy and other home improvement, home appliance and other stores and online from March 2017 through August 2019 for between $1,150 and $2,500.
Distributor/Manufacturer: Whirlpool Corporation, of Benton Harbor, Mich.
Manufactured in: U.S.
In Conjunction With: Canada and Mexico
Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/70747r-eng.php
Profeco's press release is available at: https://www.gob.mx/profeco/documentos/alertas-al-consumidor-2019
This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
