WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Whirlpool-Recalls-Glass-Cooktops-with-Touch-Controls-Due-to-Burn-and-Fire-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brand glass cooktops with touch controls

Hazard: The recalled cooktop surface elements can turn on by themselves, posing burn and fire hazards.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately contact Whirlpool to arrange for a free installation of a replacement cooktop. When not in use, turn the unit off at the circuit breaker. Do not leave flammable materials or empty cookware on or near the cooktop.

Consumer Contact:

Whirlpool toll-free at 888-900-7897 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at repair.whirlpoolcorp.com. Consumers can also visit either www.whirlpool.com, www.kitchenaid.com, or www.jennair.com and click on "Recall Information" at the bottom of the page for more information..

Recall Details

Units: About 26,300 (In addition about 2,800 units were sold in Canada and 128 units in Mexico)

Description:

This recall involves cooktops with a glass cooking surface, touch controls, radiant and downdraft radiant models sold under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brands with the following model numbers. They were manufactured from December 2016 through July 2019. The brand name is printed on the cooktop and the model number and serial numbers are printed on the underside of the cooktop. The model numbers beginning with K are KitchenAid models, the model numbers beginning with W are Whirlpool models, and the model numbers beginning with J are JennAir models.

Model Numbers Radiant Model Numbers Begin With: KCES950HSS KCES950HBL KCES956HSS KCES956HBL WCE97US0HS WCE97US0HB WCE97US6HS WCE97US6HB JEC4430HS JEC4430HB JEC4536HS JEC4536HB JEC4424HB

Downdraft Radiant Model Numbers Begin

With: JED4430GB JED4536GB JED4430GS JED4536GS

The serial number range is as follows - and can be found on the underside of the unit:

Serial Numbers Radiant Models D81704677 - D92701516 Downdraft Radiant Models D64918200 - D92803199

Incidents/Injuries: Whirlpool Corporation has received 133 reports of incidents involving the cooktop surface elements turning on by themselves. This resulted in 14 reports, including 13 in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, of heat damage to nearby items and four reports of items catching on fire, including one report of property damage. Two minor burn injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Lowe's, The Home Depot, Best Buy and other home improvement, home appliance and other stores and online from March 2017 through August 2019 for between $1,150 and $2,500.

Distributor/Manufacturer: Whirlpool Corporation, of Benton Harbor, Mich.

Manufactured in: U.S.

In Conjunction With: Canada and Mexico

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/70747r-eng.php

Profeco's press release is available at: https://www.gob.mx/profeco/documentos/alertas-al-consumidor-2019

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 19-189

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

