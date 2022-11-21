Whiskey Market Size to Grow by USD USD 34078.61 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Whiskey Market share is set to increase by USD 34078.61 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 5.58% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Whiskey Market 2021-2025

Global Whiskey Market- Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the whiskey market as a part of the global distillers and vintners market within the overall food and beverages sector. The distillers and vintners market covers distillers, vintners, and producers of alcoholic beverages such as wine, spirits, and liqueur. The market is also segmented by manufacturing processes such as fermentation and distillation. The market does not include manufacturers of storage and dispensing equipment.

Global Whiskey Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Whiskey Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Whiskey Market– Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Whiskey Market- Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Whiskey Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Whiskey Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global whiskey market compared to other regions. 50% growth will originate from APAC. In the worldwide whiskey market, India held the greatest market share, and it is anticipated that it would continue to hold this position during the projection period. The development of novel whiskey tastes, the rising appeal of western culture, and rising disposable income are all contributing to the expansion of the whiskey market in APAC.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Whiskey Market as per Distribution Channel segmentation is categorized into Off Trade and On Trade.

Revenue Generating Segment - The whiskey market share growth by the off-trade segment will be significant during the forecast period. The main factor driving the expansion of this market is the rising popularity of whiskey among residential users, which is fueled by an increase in whiskey demand worldwide. Convenience stores carry a wide variety of goods, including coffee, groceries, snack foods, confectionery, soft drinks, nicotine products, over-the-counter medications, toiletries, newspapers, and alcoholic beverages like whiskey. Mom-and-pop shops and other retailers have begun offering whiskey in response to local customers' demands. Customers benefit from convenience because they have a variety of options to pick from.

Global Whiskey Market– Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The rise of the whiskey market is mostly being driven by the rising demand for premium whiskey. The demand for premium whiskey is rising due to the large increase in per capita income worldwide. The worldwide whiskey industry is anticipated to rise due to the rising demand for premium whiskey and artisan whiskey.

Due to the rising demand, retailers now provide high-end whiskey types. Because of their authenticity, flavor, and brand, premium whiskey kinds are frequently favored. As a result, it is expected that the rising demand for premium whiskeys will propel the expansion of the global whiskey market.

Major trends influencing the growth of glamping

Irish whiskey is the fastest-growing spirit category globally. During the projection period, rising demand for both Irish whiskey and American bourbon is anticipated to propel market expansion for whiskey worldwide.

The sweet and smooth flavor of Irish whiskey, competitive pricing, investments by big brands, and growth in demand among young, first-time whiskey consumers as well as female whiskey consumers are some of the drivers that will fuel demand. Players in the industry are expanding their production capabilities and new distilleries have been established in order to meet the rising demand for American bourbon.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The growth of the whiskey market will be hampered by the rising competition from other alcoholic beverages. The worldwide whiskey market will face competition from other alcoholic beverages including vodka, rum, brandy, and others over the projected period. Whiskey sales are being significantly impacted by the rising demand for other alcoholic drinks such as mezcal, vodka, rum, and tequila in the US and other North and South American nations.

Similarly, European nations including Germany , France , Italy , Russia , Belgium , and Sweden are seeing an increase in demand for alcoholic beverages like vodka, rum, and tequila, which has impacted their countries' market revenues and volumes.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic)

considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and

indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Whiskey Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist Whiskey Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the whiskey market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Whiskey Market Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Whiskey Market vendors

Whiskey Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 34078.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.58 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, Canada, India, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Allied Blenders & Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, Heaven Hill Sales Co., John Distilleries Pvt. Ltd., Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Luxco Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pernod Ricard SA, Sazerac Co. Inc., The Cotswold Distilling Co. Ltd., The Edrington Group Ltd., William Grant & Sons Ltd., and Woodinville Whiskey Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global whiskey market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global whiskey market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Off trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Off trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Off trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Off trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Off trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 On trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on On trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on On trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on On trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on On trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Scotch whiskey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Scotch whiskey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Scotch whiskey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Scotch whiskey - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Scotch whiskey - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 American whiskey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on American whiskey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on American whiskey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on American whiskey - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on American whiskey - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Canadian whiskey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Canadian whiskey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Canadian whiskey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Canadian whiskey - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Canadian whiskey - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Irish whiskey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Irish whiskey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Irish whiskey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Irish whiskey - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Irish whiskey - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Bacardi Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Bacardi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Bacardi Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Bacardi Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Beam Suntory Inc.

Exhibit 131: Beam Suntory Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Beam Suntory Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Beam Suntory Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Brown Forman Corp.

Exhibit 134: Brown Forman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Brown Forman Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Brown Forman Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 Constellation Brands Inc.

Exhibit 137: Constellation Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Constellation Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Constellation Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Constellation Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Davide Campari Milano NV

Exhibit 141: Davide Campari Milano NV - Overview



Exhibit 142: Davide Campari Milano NV - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Davide Campari Milano NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Davide Campari Milano NV - Segment focus

12.10 Diageo Plc

Exhibit 145: Diageo Plc - Overview



Exhibit 146: Diageo Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Diageo Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Diageo Plc - Segment focus

12.11 Heaven Hill Sales Co.

Exhibit 149: Heaven Hill Sales Co. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Heaven Hill Sales Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Heaven Hill Sales Co. - Key offerings

12.12 John Distilleries Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 152: John Distilleries Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: John Distilleries Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: John Distilleries Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Luxco Inc.

Exhibit 159: Luxco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Luxco Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Luxco Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 162: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 163: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 164: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 165: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

12.16 Pernod Ricard SA

Exhibit 167: Pernod Ricard SA - Overview



Exhibit 168: Pernod Ricard SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Pernod Ricard SA - Key offerings

12.17 William Grant and Sons Ltd.

and Sons Ltd. Exhibit 170: William Grant and Sons Ltd. - Overview

and Sons Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 171: William Grant and Sons Ltd. - Product / Service

and Sons Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 172: William Grant and Sons Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

About Us

