Whiskey Market size to witness USD 28.67 Bn | Evolving opportunities with Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. and Bacardi Ltd. | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the increasing number of product launches. In addition, the increasing demand for Irish whiskey and American bourbon is expected to have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period. However, the increasing consumption of other alcoholic beverages, such as vodka, rum, brandy, and others will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Vendor Landscape

The global whiskey market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and international players. The vendors are adopting growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies the following as the key players in the global whiskey market.

Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers Stering, Officers choice blue, and others.

Key Segments

Whiskey Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Scotch whiskey - size and forecast 2020-2025

American whiskey - size and forecast 2020-2025

Canadian whiskey - size and forecast 2020-2025

Irish whiskey - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

The scotch whiskey segment will have the largest share in the market. The increasing demand for Scotch whiskey from the middle-class consumer segment is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the rising demand for premium Scotch whiskey will further accelerate the growth of the segment.

Whiskey Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Off trade - size and forecast 2020-2025

On trade - size and forecast 2020-2025

The off-trade segment accounted for the maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Whiskey Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

About 51% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing disposable incomes, westernization, and changes in lifestyles are driving the growth of the regional market.

Whiskey Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 28.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.00 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries India, US, Thailand, Canada, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano Spa, Diageo Plc, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Pernod Ricard SA, and William Grant and Sons Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Distillers and Vintners market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Scotch whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Scotch whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Scotch whiskey - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 American whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: American whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: American whiskey - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Canadian whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Canadian whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Canadian whiskey - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Irish Whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Irish Whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Irish Whiskey - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Off trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Off trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Off trade - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 On trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: On trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: On trade - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor Landscape

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Bacardi Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Bacardi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Bacardi Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Bacardi Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Beam Suntory Inc.

Exhibit 62: Beam Suntory Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Beam Suntory Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Beam Suntory Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Brown Forman Corp.

Exhibit 65: Brown Forman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Brown Forman Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Brown Forman Corp. - Key offerings

11.7 Constellation Brands Inc.

Exhibit 68: Constellation Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Constellation Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Constellation Brands Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 71: Constellation Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Constellation Brands Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Davide Campari Milano Spa

Exhibit 73: Davide Campari Milano Spa - Overview



Exhibit 74: Davide Campari Milano Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Davide Campari Milano Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Davide Campari Milano Spa - Segment focus

11.9 Diageo Plc

Exhibit 77: Diageo Plc - Overview



Exhibit 78: Diageo Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Diageo Plc – Key news



Exhibit 80: Diageo Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Diageo Plc - Segment focus

11.10 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Exhibit 82: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton - Overview



Exhibit 83: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton - Business segments



Exhibit 84: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton - Segment focus

11.11 Pernod Ricard SA

Exhibit 86: Pernod Ricard SA - Overview



Exhibit 87: Pernod Ricard SA - Product and service



Exhibit 88: Pernod Ricard SA – Key news



Exhibit 89: Pernod Ricard SA - Key offerings

11.12 William Grant and Sons Ltd.

Exhibit 92: William Grant and Sons Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 94: Research Methodology



Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 96: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

