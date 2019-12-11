Whisky Advocate Names DEWAR'S® Double Double 21-Year-Old Blend Best Scotch Whisky In 2019

DEWAR'S Double Double 21-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky is just one marque in the recently launched DEWAR'S Double Double series – a brand innovation led by Master Blender Stephanie Macleod, who was recently named "Master Blender of the Year" by the 2019 International Whisky Competition (IWC). Inspired by DEWAR'S famed and signature double-ageing process utilized across the portfolio, Macleod tapped the brand's heritage to create an all new, four-stage ageing method or 'double-double-ageing.'

"We could not be happier with the traction our Double Double Series has received this past year, and the Whisky Advocate ranking is a true testament to the hard work of a team dedicated to creating extraordinary quality," says Brian Cox, Vice President DEWAR'S Scotch Whisky North America. "It's an honor to be included among the Whisky Advocate Top 20 and to be recognized as the top scotch amongst our peers – it certainly fuels our efforts looking forward."

The Double Double Series has performed exceptionally well at top whisk(e)y competitions since its release, garnering the 'Master Blender of the Year' title for Macleod and respective marque accolades by the 2019 IWC. DEWAR'S has an unrivalled track record in international competitions and is famed the world over for its blended whiskies. The extra steps taken in the maturation process through double-ageing, and its proudly proclaimed age statements are just two of the reasons why DEWAR'S has become the world's most awarded blended scotch whisky.

"We've had quite a year across our portfolio, launching unique scotch expressions that have exceeded expectations," explains DEWAR'S Master Distiller, Stephanie Macleod. "We're extremely proud of Double Double being recognized by the Whisky Advocate Top 20 as it reinforces DEWAR's commitment to our heritage and also innovation."

The Whisky Advocate Top 20 is comprised of the outlet's Buying Guide review panel and an international review panel who collectively sample hundreds of whiskies each year – which are blind tasted with each expression's producer, country of origin, age, and price unknown. The list is determined based on the international review panel's blind tasted whiskies rated "outstanding" (90 points or higher on Whisky Advocate's 100-point scale) while the Buying Guide panel prioritizes value of each submission based on price point. The final decision for placement considers average score, price, and availability.

ABOUT DEWAR'S SCOTCH WHISKY

Founded in 1846 by John Dewar, DEWAR'S has grown from a small wine and spirits merchant shop in Scotland, to one of the largest Scotch whisky brands in the world. Best known for its iconic DEWAR'S White Label, it has expanded its family to create a portfolio of premium and super premium whiskies including DEWAR'S 12 Year Old, DEWAR'S 15 Year Old, DEWAR'S 18 Year Old, the exclusive DEWAR'S Signature, DEWAR'S Scratched Cask, the premium DEWAR'S Double Double, and, most recently, DEWAR's 8 Year Old Caribbean Smooth Rum Cask Finish – the first in a series of cask finished blended Scotch whisky. These whiskies are crafted using the DEWAR'S oak marrying ageing process. Pioneered by DEWAR'S in 1899, it involves returning the hand-crafted blend to vintage oak casks for further maturation. The result is a smoother taste with a long, lingering finish; a taste that wins medals and applause, making DEWAR'S the world's most awarded blended Scotch. The DEWAR'S® brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. www.Dewars.com

