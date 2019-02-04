Whisps Taps Into Post-Game Snacking Remorse, Announces The End Of 'Guilty Snacking' The Day After The Big Game

In "A Fishy Situation," a Whisps fan shares her guilty secret—the truth about the goldfish—she now has time to share. Why? Because she's spending less time feeling guilty about snacking, thanks to Whisps. Baked to perfection, delicious Whisps have just one carb per serving and are made with the highest-quality Cello brand cheese. As a pure snack made with 100 percent real cheese and no artificial ingredients, consumers can rest easy and keep on snacking guilt-free, which is exactly what this video short is aiming to showcase.

"This clip is just the start of a media blitz," said Jim Low, executive vice president of marketing and sales for Schuman Cheese, makers of Whisps. "We'll be taking our message of guilt-free snacking across the Internet and inviting our fans to share their own moments. After all, people should be able to enjoy their snacks without feeling bad or confused by the ingredients—that's the problem with so many traditional snacks and we're proud Whisps can help!"

Whisps are available online and at grocery stores, mass merchandisers and club stores nationwide. For more information on Whisps and how you can get involved in the guilt-free snacking conversation, visit www.whisps.com.

About Whisps

Whisps are made with 100% real cheese, baked and not fried, delivering high-quality and delicious snacking experience. By bringing forth the health benefits and nutritional value of cheese while keeping Whisps simple in nature, the brand is able to provide an easy-to-enjoy, real and cheesy option to the snacking category that is rich in flavor and an excellent source of protein and calcium. Whisps provide health-conscious consumers of all ages with a great-tasting, gluten-free, better-for-you alternative, perfect for snacking, topping and entertaining occasions. For more information about Whisps, please visit www.whisps.com, Facebook.com/cellowhisps and Instagram.com/cellowhisps.

