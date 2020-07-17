Whistleblower and Data Rights Activist Brittany Kaiser Joins Brock Pierce for President as Campaign Manager

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brock Pierce for President on Thursday announced the hiring of Brittany Kaiser, world-renowned data rights activist and whistleblower, as campaign manager a week after Pierce announced his candidacy as an Independent in the 2020 Presidential election.

"Now is the most important time for our country to move past partisan politics and unite behind ideals which we all need to take up as a nation. From innovations in ethical technology to advances in mental health solutions and criminal justice reform - there are some issues that we all should be able to agree on to move our country forward," said Brittany Kaiser.

"It's an honor to be joining Brock Pierce for President as campaign manager where we are promoting a new movement for democracy: a technology-first, unification of progressive, independent and conservative young people craving change in our system. We are engaging people with national virtual town halls, crowdsourcing our policies from our supporters, and implementing a strategy to register more first time voters than ever before by encouraging the next generation to believe in politics again," Kaiser added.

"Brittany has inspired the world in her fight for transparent democracy and I'm proud to have her as my campaign manager as this country seeks redemption from the partisan fights of the past and looks to our generation in the fight for its future," said Brock Pierce, Independent candidate for President of the United States.

ABOUT BRITTANY KAISER

Brittany Kaiser is a data rights activist and founder of the Own Your Data Foundation for digital literacy and the Digital Asset Trade Association (DATA) for legislative lobbying. She is the author of "Targeted" published globally by Harper Collins and was the main subject of Netflix original documentary The Great Hack, recently nominated for a BAFTA and shortlisted for an Academy Award in 2020. Ms Kaiser has lectured at Harvard University, Oxford University, Columbia and USC.

Early in her career Kaiser volunteered for the presidential campaigns of Howard Dean and John Kerry, and for Barack Obama's run for senate while still in high school. In 2007, she worked full-time for a summer in the new media team of Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign. In 2014 she volunteered for the "Ready for Hillary" SuperPAC before deciding to support Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary in 2015.

Following her work for these political candidates, Kaiser spent several years engaged with human rights projects around the world, including work for Amnesty International, lobbying at the United Nations and European Parliament to stop crimes against humanity, and contributing to human rights research projects in Asia and Africa.

These activities, together with her background in the Democratic party, caught the attention of Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix who recruited Kaiser to SCL Group, the then-parent company of Cambridge Analytica, as a business-development consultant in late 2014. Brittany was quickly promoted to Director of Program Development, and then served as Director of Business Development in 2015 until through 2018, working on clients worldwide including Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Yes on Brexit.

When Kaiser left Cambridge Analytica in 2018 she made international headlines as a key whistleblower in the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica scandal, exposing the abuses of data in elections around the world by testifying before the U.K. parliamentary investigation and releasing documents that would expose Cambridge Analytica's activities to the public.

Born in Houston, Texas, Kaiser grew up in Chicago and attended high school at Phillips Academy in Andover, MA. She went on to study at Edinburgh University, before earning post-graduate degrees in international relations at The University of Edinburgh (MA with honors), an LLM in international human rights law at the University of London Birkbeck College, and an Masters in Philosophy in international law and diplomacy at Middlesex University.

ABOUT BROCK PIERCE

Brock Pierce is an entrepreneur, humanitarian and philanthropist with an extensive track record of founding, advising and investing in innovative businesses and foundations. He is global leader and pioneer in technology digital currency and has raised more than $5B for companies he has founded. Born into a middle class home in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to a mother who was a preacher and a father who worked in construction, Pierce began his career early as a child-actor, starring in The Mighty Ducks and First Kid. At 16, Pierce's love for technology and its limitless possibilities inspired him to become an entrepreneur and eventually a leader in blockchain technology--a modern vehicle for the American dream.

Upon moving to Puerto Rico in 2017, he immediately prioritized philanthropy after seeing the devastation Hurricane Maria left behind. Developing the Integro Foundation, a Puerto Rico based not-for-profit organization, Pierce provided philanthropic resources to Puerto Rico, the Caribbean Islands, and indigenous people.

With programs designed to revive areas in critical need, the Integro foundation empowers humans, plants, animals and natural resources to thrive. Integro provides urgent relief during times of crisis, working with vetted local charities, organizations and government agencies to deploy resources efficiently, with fully accountable donations. A prolific philanthropist, his personal experience has led Pierce to become an advocate for due process and rule of law with a focus on an efficient, fair, and coherent justice system as the cornerstone of democracy. As founder of the Brock Pierce Foundation, his philanthropy focuses on the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, the Center for Individual Rights, the Brennan Center for Human Rights, as well as, the arts and cutting-edge research in medicine and mental health.



He holds two Honorary Ambassadorships in South Korea related to his international leadership in technology and philanthropy. He is the Honorary President of Gimcheon Blockchain AI center which helps female entrepreneurs advance in the technology industry. In 2019 Pierce was knighted by the Ordine dei Cavalieri di San Martino del Monte delle beatitudini in acknowledgement of his philanthropic work.

Pierce has been a regular lecturer at Singularity University, and has spoken at Milken Global Conference, Mobile World Congress, Wired, INK, Stanford University, USC, and UCLA. His lifework has been featured in numerous publications including The New York Times, Forbes, Fortune, Wired, and Rolling Stone.

Witnessing the decline of the American dream provoked by the widening gap of wealth and social inequality, Pierce decided to run for President to positively transform our nation and planet. Recognizing the polarization that is dividing us, Pierce seeks to heal and reunite our country by harmonizing right and left. In repairing our relationship with nature through the transformed, renewable use of technology and resources, we can generate our collective rebirth as a nation. Pierce is campaigning on a vision for a brighter future for Americans in light of the new challenges we face in 2020. Supporting small businesses and implementing twenty-first century technology solutions, Pierce aims to help American families lead more prosperous lives, from supporting mental health initiatives to advancing cutting edge, grassroots efforts to protect the environment.

