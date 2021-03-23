WhistlePig Whiskey and Ben & Jerry’s Mix it Up with “Whiskey Biz”

Whiskey Biz leverages the finest whiskey, which happens to be just down the road at WhistlePig's 500-acre farm in Shoreham, Vermont; population 1,242. After more than a year of taste tests, research and development, WhistlePig PiggyBack Rye was successfully infused into the rich caramel swirl that can be found inside a pint of Whiskey Biz.

For National Cocktail Day, March 24th, WhistlePig's in-house mixologists combined forces with Ben & Jerry's flavor gurus to develop a few signature cocktail recipes using Whiskey Biz as an ingredient, as well as the ultimate boozy dessert to pair with your cocktails. Fans are encouraged to grab a pint and a bottle of WhistlePig PiggyBack Rye to create these absolutely delightful cocktail and dessert pairings best enjoyed from the comfort of home. Full recipes for the signature Whiskey Biz cocktail and cake pairing can be found here -- and you can find a bonus cocktail recipe for "The Closer" affogato here.

"We've had an absolute blast working with our friends at Ben & Jerry's and could not be happier with the way Whiskey Biz turned out," says Meghan Ireland, Whiskey Blender, WhistlePig Whiskey. "Having been mostly focused on overseeing the development of whiskey these last couple years, working with flavor house experts at Ben & Jerry's was a real treat for me. We respect their company ethos and have always wanted to collaborate with their team."

As all Ben & Jerry's products are Kosher, WhistlePig embarked on getting a proper Kosher certification for its WhistlePig PiggyBack Rye. Today, WhistlePig is pleased to share that its entire portfolio, with the exception of its 12-Year, is certified Kosher.

Whiskey Biz is available now at retailers nationwide for around $4.99-5.49, depending on your local store.

About WhistlePig

Founded in 2007, WhistlePig has become the #1 distiller in the ultra-premium and luxury rye whiskey category in North America, featuring the bold and often untapped flavor of Rye. WhistlePig is leading a surge of innovation in the emerging field of North American whiskey. As the most decorated Rye whiskey – having received the coveted 'Best in Show Whiskey' title from the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, WhistlePig is widely viewed as the world's finest Rye. With the opening of its distillery on its 500-acre Vermont farm in the fall of 2015, WhistlePig has also become one of the leading farm-to-bottle Rye whiskeys in the world. For additional information please visit whistlepigwhiskey.com.

About Ben & Jerry's

As an aspiring social justice company, Ben & Jerry's believes in a greater calling than simply making a profit for selling its goods. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream, yogurt and sorbet using high-quality ingredients. Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices in a number of ways including a focus on values-led sourcing. In 2015 the company completed its transition to using entirely non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) ingredients by source as well as to fully source Fairtrade-certified ingredients wherever possible, which benefits farmers in developing countries. Ben & Jerry's products are distributed in 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchise Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops, restaurants and other venues. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, economic reward and a commitment to the community. Ben & Jerry's became a certified B Corp in 2012. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation granted $3.4MM in 2020 to support grassroots organizing for social and environmental justice around the country. The Foundation's philanthropy is guided by Ben & Jerry's employees who serve on committees that review applications.

