Whitaker Construction Acquires Das-co of Idaho, Inc.

The shift to employee-ownership was what made the deal attractive to Das-co, said Jeff Dancer, President of Das-co of Idaho, Inc. He had been researching ESOPs when he met Whitaker.

"Becoming an ESOP allows us to have an owner, if not multiple owners, of the company out on every project dealing with our customers and the community on a daily basis," Dancer said.

After that chance meeting, Whitaker and Dancer said it made sense to join forces. They shared similar values, culture and business goals and had similar family-run roots. Both companies have a history of deep commitment to the customers they serve.

"There's not only pride and motivation in employee-ownership," Whitaker said, "but work can be completed at a higher level of quality and efficiency because we can share specialized equipment, experienced project planning teams and professional work crews."

About Whitaker Construction

Whitaker Construction Company (www.whitcon.com) is headquartered in Brigham City, Utah. A leader in underground utility construction and heavy civil construction, Whitaker started its family-owned business in 1953 with little more than a pick-up truck and a shovel. Today, Whitaker is an ESOP company with more than 400 employees-owners, serving clients in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Wyoming, Oregon and Colorado. It is proud to welcome the 135 employees of Das-co of Idaho, Inc. to its family.

About Das-co of Idaho, Inc.

First incorporated in 1970, Das-co of Idaho, Inc. (www.dascoidaho.com) has grown into an experienced and reputable leader in utility contracting services, with expertise in handling pipeline transmission, distribution and service work in the natural gas industry as well as communications and underground electric power distribution. In 2018, the company completed more than 7,500 projects. Das-co employs more than 135 people.

SOURCE Whitaker Construction Company

Related Links

http://www.whitcon.com

