White and Williams LLP Issues Guidelines For Workplace Reopening

PHILADELPHIA, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- White and Williams LLP, a multi-practice law firm with over 200 lawyers in ten offices, has issued "Return to Work: Guidance for Workplace Reopening." The comprehensive reference guide outlines the primary considerations businesses must evaluate to successfully transition back to a fully functional enterprise and the risks associated with these actions.

Developed by 20 attorneys across more than five practice areas, the guide addresses:

State guidelines on the timing of relaxing non-essential business restrictions

Federal safety guidelines (CDC and OSHA)

Workers' compensation issues related to COVID-19

Employees refusing to return to work

Risk assessment and internal/external return to work policies

Whistleblower concerns and investigations

Employee benefits and disability insurance claims post-pandemic

HIPAA and other privacy concerns

Labor relations

"As businesses across the country begin opening their doors, each organization's strategy will need to be highly specific and tailored to their industry, risk, size and location," said James Anelli, Chair of the Labor and Employment group. "The firm has been working diligently over the past several weeks to help clients address numerous complex issues and concerns. By aggregating our resources and sharing more broadly, we hope to answer key questions businesses may have on how best to proceed."

The full Return to Work Guidance can be found here.

White and Williams lawyers are working around the clock to stay current on COVID-19 developments and the various legal and business issues that arise across a variety of sectors. All COVID-19 updates can be found here.

