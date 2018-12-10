White-box Servers: Worldwide Markets, 2018-2022 by End-user, Region and Vendor
The global white-box server market will register a CAGR of over 17% by 2022.
The global white-box server market will register a CAGR of over 17% by 2022.
The awareness regarding the construction of green data center facilities is rising among enterprises due to the increase in carbon emissions and high electricity consumption by data centers around the globe. The adoption of white-box servers is increasing as it consumes considerably lesser energy in comparison to full-fledged servers.
The consumption of power is a concern in OPEX of data centers across the globe. This is encouraging branded server vendors to focus on the reduction of power through the implementing white-box servers.
A major design issue in white-box servers is the use of components that are used to assemble the server. These components make white-box servers less reliable in comparison to branded servers.
Key Players
- INVENTEC
- MiTAC Holdings
- Quanta Computer
- Super Micro Computer
- Universal Scientific Industrial
- Wistron
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Data centers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- SME and large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rapid implementation of SSDCs
- Construction of green and energy-efficient data centers
- Increasing adoption of white-box servers among larger organizations to perform mass-scale repetitive tasks
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- INVENTEC
- MiTAC Holdings
- Quanta Computer
- Super Micro Computer
- Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai)
- Wistron
