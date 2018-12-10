White-box Servers: Worldwide Markets, 2018-2022 by End-user, Region and Vendor

DUBLIN, Dec 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global white-box server market will register a CAGR of over 17% by 2022.

The awareness regarding the construction of green data center facilities is rising among enterprises due to the increase in carbon emissions and high electricity consumption by data centers around the globe. The adoption of white-box servers is increasing as it consumes considerably lesser energy in comparison to full-fledged servers.

The consumption of power is a concern in OPEX of data centers across the globe. This is encouraging branded server vendors to focus on the reduction of power through the implementing white-box servers.

A major design issue in white-box servers is the use of components that are used to assemble the server. These components make white-box servers less reliable in comparison to branded servers.

Key Players

INVENTEC

MiTAC Holdings

Quanta Computer

Super Micro Computer

Universal Scientific Industrial

Wistron

