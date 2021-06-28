White Cap Closes on Deal to Sell Contractors' Warehouse Business

ATLANTA, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC ("White Cap") announces today that a deal has closed on an agreement to sell the Contractors' Warehouse business. The buyer and financial terms of this sale are not disclosed.

As a result of this deal, White Cap's business model will now focus entirely on being a one-stop-shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, residential and infrastructure end markets. This deal has no impact on daily business operations for White Cap.

"This is an opportunity to strengthen who we are and accelerate our efforts to build our brand and grow our business, both organically through selling to our customers, and inorganically through strategic acquisitions," said John Stegeman, Chief Executive Officer, White Cap.

About White Cap

White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC. ("White Cap") serves as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, residential and infrastructure end markets. White Cap includes Brafasco in Canada and multiple brands that fall under Construction Supply Group. White Cap operates nearly 400 branches across the U.S. and Canada with approximately 7,000 employees and offers nearly 450,000 SKUs to approximately 150,000 customers. For more information, visit newsroom.whitecap.com.

