White Castle® Celebrates Successful First Year in Scottsdale

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, opened its restaurant in Scottsdale, Ariz., to much fanfare on Oct. 23, 2019, and the excitement has yet to subside. In the 12 months since the grand opening, the restaurant has become the top performer among White Castle's more than 360 restaurants, selling over 4.2 million Sliders. In the same period, it also sold 19,000 of White Castle's 30-Slider Crave Cases, more than any other Castle.

Besides selling a record-number of hot-and-tasty Sliders of all varieties, the Scottsdale location used an enormous amount of freshly cracked eggs to make its tantalizing breakfast Sliders, which are sold all day long. If stacked end to end, the eggs used since last October would measure twice the height of Camelback Mountain.

"We had so many loyal fans in Arizona who were eagerly anticipating White Castle's arrival, but the response this past year has been better than we could have anticipated," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Everyone in the Scottsdale area has been so warm and welcoming, and they have a Crave the size of the Grand Canyon."

At 4,589 square feet, the Scottsdale Castle is the largest White Castle location on Earth. It employs 93 people, accommodates 200 guests and features televisions, free WIFI and a kitchen that's entirely visible from the dining room. It has a Coca-Cola® Freestyle machine that served enough drinks the past year to fill the Diamondback's 8,500-gallon swimming pool at Chase Field 9-1/2 times! The restaurant also pays homage to rock musician and Arizona resident Alice Cooper, a long-time White Castle fan and a member of the "Cravers Hall of Fame," with a large photo of Cooper hanging in one corner.

White Castle, a 99-year-old family owned business, has more than 360 restaurants in 14 states. The Scottsdale Castle, located at 9310 East Via de Ventura in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community's Talking Stick Entertainment District, is the first company-owned site west of the Mississippi and the only one in Arizona. Like most of the chain's other restaurants, it is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, satisfying the crave of White Castle fans morning, noon and night.



"We are so glad to have a Castle in Arizona," Richardson said. "Even with the pandemic, we continue to renew acquaintances and make new friends every day. We're so thankful for our team members and all they do to serve up that one-of-a-kind, steamed-grilled taste our customers love and crave."

In response to the overwhelming popularity of the Scottsdale location, White Castle has teamed up with Kitchen United Mix, a local ghost kitchen, to offer an additional option for ordering and delivery and carryout service. Customers can order directly from Kitchen United Mix, located at 7127 East Shea Blvd., if that's more convenient than ordering from the East Via de Ventura location, although the menu is limited.



White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for almost 100 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 360 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and of its faithful fans, affectionately referred to as Cravers, many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play, makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

