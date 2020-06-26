White Castle® Cravers Prefer Chicken Rings Over Chicken Nuggets Nearly 9 to 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With their great taste and fun shape, White Castle's Chicken Rings run circles around boring old chicken nuggets. This is the major finding of a recent survey seeking consumer opinion on White Castle's Chicken Rings and the mundane chicken nuggets offered by many of its competitors.

White Castle conducted the email survey of White Castle email subscribers across the U.S. the week of June 22, 2020. More than 87% of the respondents said they preferred White Castle’s Chicken Rings over their amorphous chicken counterpart, chicken nuggets. They also overwhelmingly proclaimed that Chicken Rings are tastier (86%) and more “craveable” (87%) than conventional chicken nuggets. White Castle’s Chicken Rings, made with tender, juicy all white meat chicken and lightly breaded to perfection, are known just as much for their incredible taste as they are for their perfectly round shape.

White Castle conducted the email survey of White Castle email subscribers across the U.S. the week of June 22. More than 87% of the respondents said they preferred White Castle's Chicken Rings over their amorphous chicken counterpart. They also overwhelmingly proclaimed that Chicken Rings are tastier (86%) and more "craveable" (87%) than conventional chicken nuggets.

Other key findings of the survey include:

82% of respondents say White Castle Chicken Rings are more shareable than chicken nuggets

86% of respondents would give their friends and loved ones White Castle Chicken Rings over chicken nuggets

73% of respondents say the ideal time to eat a Chicken Ring is during all day parts or "anytime the crave strikes"

64% said the ideal time to eat a chicken nugget is never or only when a White Castle Chicken Ring isn't available

"Honestly, we weren't surprised at all by the results of the survey," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We always knew that Chicken Rings have been a favorite among the Craver Nation. Why else would 87% of the respondents say they'd rather be a White Castle Chicken Ring than an ordinary nugget?"

White Castle conducted the survey in conjunction with the launch of its new national Chicken Rings promotion. For a limited time at participating Castles beginning June 29, White Castle fans can get:

12-piece Chicken Rings for just $2.99 ( $3.99 in East Coast Area Castles)

( in East Coast Area Castles) 20-piece Chicken Rings for just $5.69 ( $5.99 in East Coast Area Castles)

( in East Coast Area Castles) the Share-A-Meal® Pack #8, which includes 10 original Sliders, 20-piece Chicken Rings and a sack of fries, for just $13.99 ( $14.99 in East Coast Area Castles)

( in East Coast Area Castles) a free 20-piece Chicken Rings with the purchase of a Crave Case® ordered online or through the White Castle app

The Chicken Rings offers are not available at White Castle restaurants in Las Vegas or Arizona.

White Castle's Chicken Rings, made with tender, juicy all white meat chicken and lightly breaded to perfection, are known just as much for their incredible taste as they are for their perfectly round shape. In fact, survey respondents described the Chicken Ring as "fanfreakingtastic," "pluckin awesome," "cravealicious" and "awesomely the best."

"The nation's Cravers have spoken, and we hear them loud and clear," added Richardson.

The Chicken Rings are not only tasty, they're also fun to eat. Hundreds of survey respondents commented that they like to twirl them, stack them and otherwise put them on their fingers, which may explain why they've been central to many marriage proposals at White Castle.

The Ring is the thing – 360 degrees of yes please!

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty sliders as a family-owned business for almost 100 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 360 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings, morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than one in four of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and of its faithful fans, affectionately referred to as Cravers, many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play , makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pick-up orders any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

SOURCE White Castle

Related Links

http://www.whitecastle.com

