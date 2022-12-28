White Castle Embraces the Arrival of 2023 with New Discounts and Special Offers

Here are the offers and deals scheduled to run in January, February and March.

Special Offers (no coupons necessary)

Occasion Offer Date The Big Game $4 off any Crave Case of 30 Sliders Feb. 12 White Castle's 102nd Birthday Free Dessert on a Stick (No purchase necessary) March 10 College Basketball Bracket Chaos $3 off any Crave Clutch of 20 Sliders March 14 – April 3 St. Patrick's Day Buy any 2 Sliders get 2 Free March 17

Special Offers (available with coupons on White Castle's social media and/or website)

National Cheese Lovers Day $1 off any size Mozzarella Cheese Sticks Jan. 20 – 23 National Hug Day BOGO Combo #1-6 or Breakfast Combo Jan. 21 – 24

Offers for Craver Nation Members (available through the White Castle app)

Order type Offer Dates At Castle BOGO Free Sloppy Joe, Smoky Joe, or Spicy Joe Slider (Excluding Orlando) Through Feb. 5 or while supplies last At Castle $1 off any size Mac and Cheese Nibblers Through Feb. 5 or while supplies last At Castle 2 Breakfast Sliders for $2 (5 a.m. – 10 a.m.) Through Jan. 31 At Castle $2 5-piece Cheese Stick Through Jan. 31 At Castle Free Sack of Fries with Purchase of a Crave Clutch Through Jan. 31 At Castle $2 off Breakfast Slider Combos (5 a.m. – 10 a.m.) Feb. 1– 28 Mobile Late Night: $1 Sack of Fries (9 p.m. – 3 a.m.) Feb. 1 – 28 Mobile 20% Off All Mobile Orders Feb. 10 – 12

