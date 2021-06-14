White Castle® Offers Chicken Rings at Deal-icious Prices

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle's chicken rings are a favorite among Cravers. Made with tender, juicy all-white meat chicken and lightly breaded to perfection, they're known just as much for their fabulous taste as they are for their fun ring shape. They're especially good dipped in White Castle's special ranch, barbeque and honey mustard sauces.

White Castle introduces deal-icious prices on chicken rings and Share-A-Meal #8 and introduces 8-piece birthday cake. Tweet this In honor of its 100th birthday, White Castle introduced "Birthday Cake On-A-Stick" this year. Now it's making the entire eight-piece cake available so more people can join the party! White Castle's chicken rings are a fan favorite. Made with tender, juicy all-white meat, these delectable treats are available at special low prices through August.

For a limited time, these great tasting treats are available at deal-icious prices. Customers can purchase a 12-piece pack of chicken rings for just $2.99 ($3.99 in New York/New Jersey) or the 20-piece size for only $5.79 ($6.49 in New York/New Jersey).

"Chicken rings are a perpetual favorite among our customers," said Jamie Richardson, a vice president at White Castle. "They offer great taste at a great price that comes full circle to create even more cravings."

White Castle, best known for its 100% beef Sliders, is treating customers to discounts on chicken rings as part of a summer promotion that also includes savings on the Share-A-Meal® Pack #8, which contains 10 Original Sliders, a 20-piece pack of chicken rings and a sack of fries, all for just $14.99 ($1 more in New York/New Jersey). Craver Nation members can save even more on the Share-A-Meal Pack #8 if they order it through the White Castle app. The Share-A-Meal Pack pairs perfectly with White Castle's refreshing summer smoothies. Made with yogurt and real fruit, the strawberry banana and strawberry lemonade smoothies taste sensational!

And to keep the party going, White Castle is continuing its 100th birthday celebration by introducing a new dessert. In addition to its birthday-cake-on-a-stick, for a limited time White Castle is making the whole eight-piece cake available! It's an ideal treat to top off any White Castle meal.

Moreover, White Castle's Time Machine Sweepstakes* will run through July 11. The decade-themed sweepstakes allows restaurant and retail customers to explore White Castle's past, present and future while giving them the chance to win thousands of prizes, including the grand prize of $100,000 in cash. There are several ways to play and win, but all start by jumping into the time machine at WhiteCastleTimeMachine.com. No purchase is necessary to play or win, but every White Castle purchase, whether from a restaurant or grocery freezer aisle, offers a chance for the $100,000 grand prize.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Promotion begins 5/1/21 at 12:00 PM ET and ends 7/11/21 at 11:59:59 PM ET. Open to legal residents in the U.S., at least 18 years old. For official rules, including how to enter, free method of entry instructions, odds, prize details and restrictions, visit https://whitecastletimemachine.com. Void where prohibited. Messaging and data rates may apply. Sponsor: White Castle Management Co., 555 Edgar Waldo Way, Columbus, OH 43215.

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 100 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 360 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time," is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted Sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. In 2021, 100 years after the first Slider was sold, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and also for its faithful fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play, makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

