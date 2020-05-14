White Castle Will Celebrate National Slider Day by Sponsoring Free Virtual Dance Party to Raise Money for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger restaurant, is sponsoring a virtual dance party tomorrow, May 15, and everyone -- yes, everyone -- is invited to attend.

White Castle will sponsor its first-ever virtual dance party on Friday, May 15, 2020, starting at 8 p.m. EST. The party, called “Slider Jam,” headlines White Castle’s National Slider Day celebration, serving as a way to thank its team members for their work during the pandemic and to raise money for the National Restaurant Association’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

Every May 15, as part of National Hamburger Month, White Castle honors the burger that made it famous 99 years ago -- The Original Slider® -- with its own day, National Slider Day, giving every customer a free Slider. White Castle will continue that tradition this year, but in recognition of the huge impact COVID-19 has had on our lives, it's doing something extra special to celebrate the year's most Craveable holiday.

White Castle will sponsor its first-ever virtual dance party on Friday, May 15, starting at 8 p.m. EST. The party, called "Slider Jam," headlines White Castle's National Slider Day celebration, serving as a way to thank its team members for their work during the pandemic and to raise money for the National Restaurant Association's Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

Hosted by the DJ duo Dude Skywalker, who are donating their time to the cause, the party will give Cravers and non-Cravers alike an opportunity to live it up for a couple of hours, all from the comfort and safety of their homes, and all for a good cause.

Slider Jam will be viewed on Dude Skywalker's Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitch. By clicking on the Slider Jam link, party guests will see the DJs and be able to chat with new friends and familiar acquaintances in the comments section.

There is no cost to attend the virtual dance party, but White Castle will encourage donations to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, which provides grants to restaurant employees who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. A donation link will be available on each of the streaming platforms. White Castle hopes to raise $10,000 from the party.

"Normally we celebrate National Slider Day by giving away free Sliders, but these aren't normal times, so we're creating something new we think the world is craving," said Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle. "This virtual dance party lets us celebrate and thank our own team members who have worked so hard serving our customers throughout this crisis. It also gives us the chance to support and salute fellow restaurant workers across the country who have experienced hardship because of COVID-19."

In addition to the virtual dance party, White Castle's National Slider Day festivities include:

Free Sliders -- It wouldn't be National Slider Day without free Sliders for all at participating White Castle restaurants. White Castle expects to give away tens of thousands of free Sliders throughout the day. No purchase is necessary, and customers can access the digital coupon on White Castle's website here.

Virtual meeting backgrounds -- Your new go-to virtual meeting backgrounds have arrived! Download White Castle's craveable background images featuring the creative scenes you've had a hankering to showcase in your next virtual meeting. A link to download the images will be shared Friday on White Castle's social media.

#CraveTheGood social campaign -- White Castle created this hashtag and online conversation to feed the social media appetite for good news stories about people helping others and doing good things in their communities.

Discounts for frontline workers -- From May 15 through June 15 , White Castle will offer 20% off all orders made in the restaurants to EMTs, healthcare workers, and grocery store and food retail employees.

"As a family-owned business, White Castle has a heart for hospitality," Richardson said. "We're all about creating memorable moments, and we're looking forward to safely bringing people together for a couple of very special hours of fun and good times."

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty sliders as a family-owned business for more than 99 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider®, made from 100% USDA inspected beef, in 1921. Today, White Castle owns and operates more than 365 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings, morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide, in a growing number of international locations, and at military exchanges around the world. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger."

White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than one in four of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and of its faithful fans, affectionately referred to as Cravers, many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play , makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pick-up orders any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com

SOURCE White Castle

Related Links

http://whitecastle.com

