COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since it was launched systemwide on Sept. 1, 2020, White Castle's customer loyalty program has provided outstanding value to customers who have enrolled. Now, the free, app-based program, called Craver Nation®, has a new offer that will make membership even more attractive.

For a limited time, both new and existing Craver Nation members will receive an offer for 20% off all orders placed through Craver Nation in White Castle's app. They can use the offer as many times as they want to.

White Castle’s New Customer Loyalty Program Begins 2021 with Biggest Offer Yet: 20% Off All Orders Placed on White Castle App Through April 4 More information at https://www.whitecastle.com/download-app. White Castle’s New Customer Loyalty Program Begins 2021 with Biggest Offer Yet: 20% Off All Orders Placed on White Castle App Through April 4 More information at https://www.whitecastle.com/download-app.

"Introducing Craver Nation in 2020 was a way for us to thank our lifelong Cravers and to invite new and future friends to give the Castle a try," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "It's an entirely free program, and we've been able to provide tremendous value to Craver Nation members with exclusive discounts and special offers, like this 20% off deal."

Anyone who enrolls in Craver Nation receives an offer for a free combo meal, a promotion that will continue for a limited time. This past year, members have been treated to free chicken rings and "free fry Fridays" as well as discounts and BOGO offers on new menu items, among other deals.

The 20% in-app offer comes just in time for White Castle's comfort food promotion. To help reduce the chill of winter's cold days, White Castle has added two past favorites to its menu through Feb. 14 – the Sloppy Joe Slider and Mac & Cheese Nibblers. It's also added a brand-new menu item, the Smoky Joe Slider, which is White Castle's Sloppy Joe Slider topped with smoked cheddar cheese and crispy onions.

White Castle had intended to launch Craver Nation in all of its regions in the fourth quarter of 2020. But it accelerated the timeframe once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, knowing online ordering through an app would make it easier – and safer – for customers to order food for pickup or delivery. In addition, 80% of respondents in an informal survey said they would visit White Castle more often if they had access to exclusive discounts within the White Castle app. So White Castle began to roll out the app region by region until it was available everywhere on Sept. 1, 2020.

Since then, participation in Craver Nation has exceeded White Castle's expectations for the program. App downloads increased in regions where the program was introduced, and they were up 215% between September and November compared to the same period last year.

"We are thankful for the passionate Cravers who were early to embrace Craver Nation," Richardson said. " We're looking forward to building this loyalty program and making it the best possible program for our current and future fans."

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for almost 100 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 360 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and of its faithful fans, affectionately referred to as Cravers, many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play , makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

SOURCE White Castle

Related Links

http://www.whitecastle.com

