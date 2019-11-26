White Castle's Ugly Sweater Takes Top Spot in First-Ever Holiday Gift Guide

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For those people whose holiday gift-giving list includes a fan of White Castle®, look no further than the "House of Crave."

White Castle's online store offers oodles of White Castle-branded gift ideas, from men's, women's and children's apparel to drinkware, totes and tech accessories. The site even sells White Castle's famous coffee and Düsseldorf mustard that are served in the restaurants!

Highlighting White Castle's first-ever Holiday Gift Guide is the brand new "Ugly Sweater," available now on White Castle's House of Crave online shop here: https://www.mybrandmall.com/whitecastle.

This year, White Castle has added a new item to its House of Crave inventory that's sure to be a hit for the holidays – a festive blue sweater featuring the White Castle logo and rows of sliders, snowflakes, fries, wreaths and drinks. The warm-and-cozy sweater, which is available in sizes small to 5XL, is perfect for outdoor fun and family gatherings, not to mention for ugly (and beautiful) sweater contests. Orders placed by Dec. 16 will arrive in time for Christmas; expedited shipping will be available after that date for an additional cost.

The ugly sweater, which was created in partnership with the Ugly Sweater Store, pairs perfectly with White Castle's slider socks and the royal blue White Castle beanie!

To make the ugly sweater even more enticing, all House of Crave orders placed on Dec. 2, Cyber Monday, will receive free ground shipping. So anyone planning to purchase an ugly sweater or anything else from the online store can save money by shopping on that day.

Check out the fun and unique items that round out the Top 10 items – all adorned with the iconic White Castle logo – in White Castle's Holiday Gift Guide:

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty sliders as a family-owned business for more than 98 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider®, made from 100% USDA inspected beef, in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 375 restaurants in 13 states and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide, in a growing number of international locations, and at military exchanges around the world. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger."

White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than one in four of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and of its faithful fans, affectionately referred to as Cravers, many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play , makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pick-up orders any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

