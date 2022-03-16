White Cement Market - 40% of Growth to Originate from APAC|Driven by the Growing Construction Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "White Cement Market Analysis Report by Application (Residential, Commercial, and Infrastructure) and Geography (APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, South America, US, China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Spain), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/white-cement-market-size-industry-analysis

White Cement Market - Drivers

The growing construction market is one of the key drivers supporting the white cement market growth. For instance, APAC has the largest number of emerging economies. These countries are focusing on infrastructure development. In Vietnam, the renovation of coastal areas and the establishment of industrial hubs are the major infrastructural projects that are underway. The country has approved a new $ 921 million investment plan to improve the performance of its industrial parks, which is expected to augment infrastructure development during the forecast period. Major construction projects in China, including the construction of the South-North Water Transfer Project in North China, the expansion of Beijing Capital International Airport, and the construction of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge. Hence, the growth of the global construction market will increase the demand for white cement during the forecast period.

White Cement Market - Trends

Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income are other trends supporting the white cement market growth. The ever-rising global population supports the growth of the global construction industry. According to The World Bank Group, the global urban population is 7.7 billion in 2021. By 2050, an additional over 2 billion people are estimated to populate urban and semi-urban areas, with a majority in APAC and MEA. Hence, the demand for residential and non-residential projects is expected to grow in these regions. Meanwhile, white cement is used in different types of constructions. It reduces shrinkage cracking tendencies and the volume change from drying and increases resistance to weathering. Thus, with the rising disposable income and rapid urbanization, the demand for white cement is expected to increase.

Some of key White Cement Players:

The white cement market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing their R&D spending to develop innovative products to compete in the market.

Al Rashed Cement Co.

Buzzi Unicem SpA

Cementir Holding NV

Cementos Molins SA

CIMSA Ingenieria de Sistemas SA

Fars and Khuzestan Cement Co.

Federal White Cement

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA

India Cements Ltd.

JK Cement Ltd.

Kuwait Cement Co.

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

OYAK Cimento AS

Ras Al Khaimah Co.

Royal El Minya Cement Co.

Royal White Cement Inc.

Saveh Cement Co.

Semapa

Shargh White Cement Co.

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

The white cement market forecast report by Technavio offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles along with their key offerings. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

White Cement Market - Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Infrastructure - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 US - size and forecast 2021-2026

China - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 India - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Saudi Arabia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Spain - size and forecast 2021-2026

White Cement Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.16% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.1 Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Al Rashed Cement Co., Buzzi Unicem SpA, Cementir Holding NV, Cementos Molins SA, CIMSA Ingenieria de Sistemas SA, Fars and Khuzestan Cement Co., Federal White Cement, Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA, India Cements Ltd., JK Cement Ltd., Kuwait Cement Co., LafargeHolcim Ltd., OYAK Cimento AS, Ras Al Khaimah Co. , Royal El Minya Cement Co., Royal White Cement Inc., Saveh Cement Co., Semapa, Shargh White Cement Co., and UltraTech Cement Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Al Rashed Cement Co.

Exhibit 93: Al Rashed Cement Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Al Rashed Cement Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Al Rashed Cement Co. - Key offerings

10.4 Buzzi Unicem SpA

Exhibit 96: Buzzi Unicem SpA - Overview



Exhibit 97: Buzzi Unicem SpA - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Buzzi Unicem SpA - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Buzzi Unicem SpA - Segment focus

10.5 Cementir Holding NV

Exhibit 100: Cementir Holding NV - Overview



Exhibit 101: Cementir Holding NV - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Cementir Holding NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Cementir Holding NV - Segment focus

10.6 CIMSA Ingenieria de Sistemas SA

Exhibit 104: CIMSA Ingenieria de Sistemas SA - Overview



Exhibit 105: CIMSA Ingenieria de Sistemas SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: CIMSA Ingenieria de Sistemas SA - Key offerings

10.7 Federal White Cement

Exhibit 107: Federal White Cement - Overview



Exhibit 108: Federal White Cement - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Federal White Cement - Key offerings

10.8 JK Cement Ltd.

Exhibit 110: JK Cement Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: JK Cement Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: JK Cement Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: JK Cement Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Exhibit 114: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 117: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 OYAK Cimento AS

Exhibit 119: OYAK Cimento AS - Overview



Exhibit 120: OYAK Cimento AS - Business segments



Exhibit 121: OYAK Cimento AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: OYAK Cimento AS - Segment focus

10.11 Shargh White Cement Co.

Exhibit 123: Shargh White Cement Co. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Shargh White Cement Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Shargh White Cement Co. - Key offerings

10.12 UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Exhibit 126: UltraTech Cement Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: UltraTech Cement Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: UltraTech Cement Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

