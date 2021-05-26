White-Collar Criminal Defense Law Firm Kaplan Marino Named to 2021 Chambers USA

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White collar criminal defense law firm Kaplan Marino announced today that Chambers USA has named Founding Partner Nina Marino as a leader in Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations in its 2021 rankings.

The ranking, released last week, states that Marino has cultivated an excellent reputation in the market for her skillful representation of senior executives in white-collar criminal litigation. Client comments include, "Nina is fantastic." "She is very effective, and she is able to find a way to get her clients out of trouble."

Chambers USA annual rankings are compiled through client interviews, peer reviews, and independent research. The rankings reflect criteria considered most valued by clients, including legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial awareness, diligence, and value.

Marino, a California Certified Criminal Law Specialist, has spent more than 30 years exclusively focused on white collar and complex criminal litigation on both a national and international level. Marino regularly represents individuals in matters involving allegations of all aspects of fraud and represents both foreign nationals and U.S. citizens in matters involving extradition and related Interpol notices.

A prominent member of the criminal defense bar, Marino was recognized for more than 25 years of professional excellence as the recipient of the American Bar Association (ABA)'s 'Charles English Award', the highest national award for work in the field of criminal justice. Marino holds several leadership roles in the Criminal Justice Section of the ABA, including Vice Chair at Large of the Criminal Justice Section Council, Co-Executive Director of Continuing Legal Education, and founder of the Women in White-Collar Subcommittee. In addition, Marino served as the Appointed Chair of the Ninth Circuit Lawyer Representatives for the Central District of California.

A frequent media commentator, author and speaker, Nina has steered the conversation at numerous national and international conferences on white-collar crime and fraud. She is asked to speak on topics ranging from international criminal investigations and public corruption to unconscious bias in expert testimony and regulatory issues related to virtual currencies.

Marino's excellence in complex matters has earned her many professional recognitions, most recently 'Top White-Collar Lawyer' by the Daily Journal and 'Leader in Law' by the Los Angeles Business Journal. She was honored with the 'Managing Partner Award' at the Women Influence & Power in Law Awards in 2020 and has been named to the US News and World Report 'Best Lawyers in America' since 2019.

About Kaplan Marino

The attorneys of Kaplan Marino are known in California and globally as leaders in the field of criminal defense. By providing creative solutions and drawing on our decades of experience, we give clients the high-quality representation they deserve. For more information, please visit https://kaplanmarino.com/.

