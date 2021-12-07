White Glove Adds New Member to Advisory Board

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, a fintech marketing company specializing in client acquisition services for financial advisors and portfolio company of Rockbridge Growth Equity, today announces that Larry Roth, Managing Partner of RLR Strategic Partners, has joined their advisory board.

Roth brings 30 years of experience in the wealth management industry and will provide White Glove with valuable strategic knowledge and financial industry insights as the company continues to grow.

"As White Glove continues to make great strides in advancing the financial industry with Done-For-Advisor marketing, it is important that we have high-level strategic partners to support long-term growth," said Evan Kramer, CEO of White Glove. "Larry's experience in the industry and track record in strategic growth make him the perfect addition to our advisory board."

In addition to serving on the White Glove advisory board, Roth serves on multiple boards of directors and other advisory boards within the industry. He also held the CEO title at AIG Advisor Group and Cetera Financial Group, two of the nation's largest networks of independent financial advice firms.

"I'm excited to join White Glove and use my experience in this industry to help White Glove continue to succeed," said Larry. "This is a group of talented individuals dedicated to helping advisors grow their legacy, and I'm proud to be part of that process."

With White Glove's recent launch of White Glove One- a comprehensive done-for-you marketing platform for financial advisors, the acquisition of Gainfully- an industry leader in compliance-enabled content marketing technology for enterprise insurance and financial services companies, and now the addition of Roth's expertise to their advisory board, White Glove looks forward to positive momentum continuing in 2022 and beyond.

To learn more about White Glove, visit www.whiteglove.com or call 844-949-9497.

About White Glove

White Glove is a tech-enabled marketing services company dedicated to helping financial advisors grow their business. White Glove's proprietary Done-For-You platform provides financial advisors access to successful marketing solutions to help get them in front of more clients. Through its core service offering of seminars, webinars, one-on-one workshops, social impression management, podcasts and other digital media, White Glove's Done-For-You model removes the stress from marketing and frees up time to allow financial advisors to do what they do best — service clients. White Glove's seminars and webinars are backed by a Quadruple Guarantee, meaning advisors pay only for performance.

